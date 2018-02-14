MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/18 -- The management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the assay results of drill hole #112, that intersected a new zone assaying 41.0 g/t Au over 8.0 m, at a vertical depth of 285 m on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. This new zone is hosted in a quartz-feldspar vein with visible gold.

In addition, three high-grade zones were also intersected in the same drill hole, including the Jordi zone:

-- 9.1 g/t Au over 11.8m, -- 31.6 g/t Au over 2.5m and -- 29.3 g/t Au over 6.2m (Jordi Zone).

Significant results are listed in the table below.

SIGNIFICANT ASSAY RESULTS OF DRILL HOLE 112 CHEECHOO PROJECT FALL CAMPAIGN 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill hole Grade Au(ii) CH17- From (m) To (m) Width(i) (m) Au (g/t) (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 112 8.1 225.0 216.9 2.3 1.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 26.6 27.1 0.5 53.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 120.0 131.8 11.8 9.1 7.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 137.5 140.0 2.5 31.6 20.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Incl. 138.5 139.0 0.5 156.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jordi Zone incl. 153.2 159.4 6.2 29.3 13.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Incl. 158.1 158.6 0.5 295.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 220.8 225.0 4.2 4.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- New Zone 317.2 325.2 8.0 41.0 30.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 318.2 318.7 0.5 269.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- 420.8 506.5 85.7 0.5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i): Interval along the hole, true width not known (ii): High gold grades cut at 50 g/t.

Certain drill holes will be deepened during the current drilling campaign in order to determine the strike and dip of this new vein, which assayed 41 g/t Au over 8 m.

Jordi Zone

Drill hole #112 intersected the Jordi Zone, with a grade of 29.3 g/t Au over 6.2 m. Along the same section of hole 112, the Jordi Zone was intersected by holes #10 (9.0 g/t Au over 5.6m, press release 01/13/14) and #17 (12.8 g/t Au over 5.5m, press release 09/12/14). In this area the mineralized zone is interpreted as sub-horizontal, becoming steeper in the updip and downdip extensions, as shown on the section. The Jordi Zone is composed of a pegmatite and a gold bearing quartz-feldspar vein.

Details of the intersections described in the table above are available on the company's website at the following link: http://sirios.com/files/Detail-composite-180214.pdf

A map showing the location of drill hole #112 and its cross section, as well as a table with drill hole coordinates are available with the following links:

http://sirios.com/images/Section-112.pdf

http://sirios.com/images/location_section_CH17-112.pdf

http://sirios.com/files/BD_Coordinates_Drilled.pdf

The winter 2018 diamond drilling program continues on the Cheechoo Project as planned with two rigs.

Sirios' 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core was described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core was then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve based on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

