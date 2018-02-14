Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the five major technology trends disrupting the healthcare industry. The future of healthcare is changing rapidly with medical and dental technology advances starting to accelerate and larger health systems taking notice. Infiniti has listed the five most important trends that are disrupting the healthcare industry, which you should be aware of to sustain in the industry.

All the regulated sectors are prone to the effects of developing technology, and the healthcare industry is no exception. Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has faced many scientific breakthroughs, and it is evident that more effort needs to be put to devise new technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital disruptions in the healthcare sector not only means technological evolutions but includes many other factors across the healthcare ecosystem.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Infiniti, "In the upcoming years, more advanced patient monitoring devices will be available for consumers, which will allow healthcare sector players to gather real-time data."

Major technology trends disrupting the healthcare industry

Smart Technology: Predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and conversational artificial intelligence are responsible for disruptions in the healthcare industry and are introduced to reduce hospital administrators tedious work and enable smooth functioning.

A combination of mobile technology, document sharing, and teleconferencing to improve healthcare quality providing better healthcare access is known as telehealth services. The telemedicine technology is rapidly making its way into the ICU.

