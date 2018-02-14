AccessData Introduces Quin-C, Next-Generation Capabilities for Conducting Digital Investigations

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessData Group (http://accessdata.com/), a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today announced the launch of Quin-C (https://accessdata.com/products-services/quin-c), a pioneering new solution that supports and guides the unique workflows of investigators, corporate investigative and legal teams, and forensic labs of all sizes.

The breakthrough product provides easy-to-use, visual forensic tools that empower users and transform their work environments. It is easily configurable, so different users-from forensics experts to novices-can see their data in the format and with the specific capabilities they need. Quin-C also offers advanced predictive analytics, so that users can automate more of the investigative process and tackle the challenge of ever-growing data sizes.

Named in tribute to Quincy, M.E., the popular television series regarding forensic pathology that aired from 1976 to 1983, the solution today offers four primary configurations: Quin-C Basic, Quin-C Investigator, Quin-C Legal and Quin-C Collaboration. Each offers a powerful yet flexible, highly customizable HTML5 UI, geared to the unique needs of users at every skill level, helping to dramatically increase efficiency.

"Our goal with this solution is to deliver a single, web-based user interface that is configurable to support all of the key constituents in the market, from individual users to large-scale labs and service providers," said Tim Leehealey, Chief Evangelist of AccessData. "With its customizable interface and flexible modules that can be acquired based on individual needs, Quin-C is truly a next-generation software solution for conducting digital investigations."

As with other AccessData solutions, Quin-C delivers unmatched speed and scalability with powerful processing capabilities. It is fully able to operate independently or in conjunction with FTK, Summation and AD Lab; current users of these AccessData tools will not need additional hardware or software beyond the Quin-C license to run the new product.

Quin-C offers several groundbreaking capabilities, including cross-case analytics, powerful visualizations, new automations and data clustering for advanced analysis. Combining Quin-C with existing AccessData tools provides the fastest, most feature-rich solution available.

To get a full list of Quin-C capabilities and to request a free trial of any of the configurations, please go to our website (http://quincforensics.com/).

"I'm extremely proud of Quin-C and look forward to building as vibrant and as interactive a community as possible," said Leehealey. "This product was designed in close connection with our forensics, corporate and legal users, and it's exciting to see where this collaboration will take us in the coming years."

Leehealey has created a Quin-C online message board that is open to all industry professionals interested in participating in conversations about the future of digital investigations and technology innovation. To join, go to the Quin-C Community (http://quincforensics.com/quinccommunity.html).

About AccessData

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com (http://www.accessdata.com/).

