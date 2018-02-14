Datameer Appoints Philip Gilligan and Sanjay Mirchandani to Board of Directors As it Continues Acceleration into Cloud and Data Exploration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datameer (https://www.datameer.com/), the leading big data preparation and exploration platform, today announced that it has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Philip R. Gilligan, Managing Partner at Sand Hill East LLP, and Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Puppet. Gilligan and Mirchandani, both globally recognized leaders, bring over 55 years of combined operational and strategic insight to the Board. As Datameer continues its push into cloud and enabling data exploration at the speed of thought, the two new Board members will be instrumental in accelerating growth, product innovation and partner expansion.

"We are fortunate and delighted to have two powerhouses like Phil and Sanjay join us for the next phase of Datameer's growth," said Christian Rodatus, Datameer CEO. "Phil is a talented technologist who brings vast insight from a financial services customer perspective - our strongest industry. Sanjay brings entrepreneurial expertise as well as experience as a CIO for a large global organization, which is vital to our direction and development. Their talent, creativity, and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we accelerate business momentum."

Philip R. Gilligan, Managing Partner at Sand Hill East LLP, brings to the Board over 30 years of senior level technology experience in financial services, having served in leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, UBS, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, EBS Dealing Resources/ICAP, and Moody's. He has successfully advanced the adoption of new technologies, optimized business alignment, developed effective innovation platforms, and managed crucial regulatory programs.

"Datameer is at a key point in its growth and I am excited to be a part of it," said Gilligan. "I have enjoyed watching the company and its technology take off and I'm excited to be working with Christian and his accomplished team."

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Puppet, is an award-winning leader with over 25 years of business and IT experience, including in the CIO role at EMC, and senior management positions at Microsoft and VMware. He has led these companies in growth and global expansion, providing invaluable strategy, business development, and operational insight.

"Datameer is key in helping global enterprises transform into more data-driven organizations," said Mirchandani. "I look forward to working with the talented people at Datameer and contributing to its future and growth."

About Datameer

Datameer is changing the way companies do business by enabling them to get value and insights from their data at the speed of thought to make better, more trustworthy decisions. Leading global organizations, including Citibank, American Airlines, Telefonica, Comcast, National Instruments, and Vivint, use our secure and scalable enterprise-grade platform to streamline and simplify data exploration so subject matter experts can leverage trusted data to cultivate innovation, creativity and efficiency for competitive advantage. Learn more at www.datameer.com (http://www.datameer.com/).

