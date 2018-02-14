STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister's Q4 report for 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 08.00 (CET). A webcast will be held at 09.00 (CET) the same day at which time John Vestberg, President and CEO and Håkan Mattisson, CFO, will present the figures and metrics for the quarter and for 2017.

The presentation will be held in English and it will be possible to ask questions via the webcast where also the presentation can be viewed. The webcast can be reached at the following URL:

https://financialhearings.com/event/10333

To participate in the webcast via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Dial-in number

SE: +46-856642665

FI: +358-981710493

UK: +44-2030089814

US: +1-8558315944

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group

+46-(0)660-29 92 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/invitation-to-livecast-and-presentation-of-clavister-s-q4-2017-report,c2452592

The following files are available for download: