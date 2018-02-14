Invitation to Livecast and Presentation of Clavister's Q4 2017 Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Clavister's Q4 report for 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 08.00 (CET). A webcast will be held at 09.00 (CET) the same day at which time John Vestberg, President and CEO and Håkan Mattisson, CFO, will present the figures and metrics for the quarter and for 2017.
The presentation will be held in English and it will be possible to ask questions via the webcast where also the presentation can be viewed. The webcast can be reached at the following URL:
https://financialhearings.com/event/10333
To participate in the webcast via phone, please use one of the following numbers:
Dial-in number
SE: +46-856642665
FI: +358-981710493
UK: +44-2030089814
US: +1-8558315944
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Håkan Mattisson, CFO for Clavister Group
+46-(0)660-29 92 00
