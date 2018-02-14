

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, U.S. CPI and retail sales for January are due. The consumer inflation is seen at 0.3 percent on month, up from from 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.2347 against the euro, 107.24 against the yen, 0.9332 against the franc and 1.3888 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



