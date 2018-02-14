The new feature, which guarantees secure and authenticated data transmission, will be showcased at MWC 2018

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing technology on programmable logic for high-end Carrier Ethernet applications, has successfully enhanced its ENET solution to include IPSec. Ethernity has integrated a crypto engine into its already rich, advanced Carrier Ethernet (CE) data path and utilized the ENET network processing engine for delivery of a complete IPSec solution.

The addition enables secure and authenticated transmission of any data for enterprise and cloud providers. The new feature, as part of Ethernity's FPGA-based ENET flow processor SoC and Ethernity's All-Programmable SmartNICs, will be displayed as part of Ethernity's SD-WAN platform at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona between the 26th of February and the 1st of March 2018 at Hall 2 stand 2K63.

Ethernity's IPSec Virtual Private Network (VPN) is now available as part of the ENET flow processor SoC, on Ethernity's embedded products, or on its SmartNICs for the Telco cloud. By offloading the security functions to Ethernity's programmable FPGA hardware, customers will achieve high throughput, while relieving the CPU of overhead from highly compute-intensive operations. Furthermore, by utilising FPGA as the platform, any update to the crypto engine can be instantly adapted by downloading new firmware into the FPGA.

"Our patented data path architecture offers scalable grow-as-you-need IPSec offload, which significantly improves performance," said Eugene Zetserov, Ethernity's Vice President of Product Marketing. "Low-cost systems can easily run up to 5Gbps encryption for data, while our FPGA SmartNIC solution can scale to 50G IPSec offload. This enables enterprise customers, wireless backhaul, alternative operators, and cloud service providers to benefit from the data security and authentication methods, beginning with the advanced crypto engine integrated within the ENET flow processor pipeline, and to utilise them for other methods beyond the current IPSec suite," Zetserov added.

Ethernity has already incorporated the IPSec suite on multiple customer platforms, including an SD-WAN solution, uCPE implementations at the edge of the network, and a 5G wireless base station.

Ethernity's IPSec suite works effectively with other overlay and tunnelling technologies commonly used by telecommunication companies and enterprises that operate both in the cloud and at the network edge, including VXLAN, NVGRE, GRE, and LT2P. It provides encryption/decryption and user authentication with various AES and SHA algorithms required for both mobile and fixed networks.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) is a leading provider and developer of data processing technology for high-end Carrier Ethernet applications across the telecom, mobile, security and data centre markets. The Company's core technology, which is populated on programmable logic, enables data offloading deployment at the pace of software development, improves performance and reduces power consumption and latency, therefore facilitating the deployment of virtualization of networking functionality.

To schedule a meeting at MWC 2018, visit http://www.ethernitynet.com/events/ethernity-networks-mwc-2018/

