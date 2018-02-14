Global Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market 2017-2021 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.87%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the efforts toward cost reduction with the integration of advanced sensor technologies. Automakers are incorporating collision avoidance systems in a number of offerings owing to increased customer demand and safety norms. AEBS is considered a standard fitment in the higher-end segment. Governmental regulations mandating the implementation of AEBS in commercial vehicles are forcing OEMs to incorporate such systems into their offerings. Though this implies added cost to manufacturers at the initial stages (which could impact their profitability as the cost cannot be transferred to customers), the AEBS inclusion cost is expected to reduce with increased offerings in the market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is AEBS with active steering control in commercial vehicles. Advanced braking technologies witness continual development in terms of system architecture and functionality. Rapid development in braking technology is taking place in the passenger car market and the commercial vehicle market. The American auto component makers WABCO' and ZF Friedrichshafen' have developed a technology known as Evasive Maneuver Assist' (EMA), which combines WABCO's technology with ZF's active steering system. The system works on the principle of WABCO's technology of OnGuardActive, which is a radar-based collision avoidance technology. EMA comprises a radar-based sensor that identifies the obstacle in front of a vehicle.



Key Vendors

Bosch

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

WABCO

Delphi Automotive

Other Prominent Vendors

Autoliv

DAF

DENSO

Mobileye

