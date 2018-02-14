sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,50 Euro		+0,90
+4,84 %
WKN: A1W5UR ISIN: US2267181046 Ticker-Symbol: CI5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20
25,00
14:53
24,60
24,80
14:52
14.02.2018 | 14:47
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Criteo CEO Interview - FY 2017 Results

NEW YORK, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, the commerce marketing technology company, has just announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results. CEO Eric Eichmann comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-fy-2017-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Summary of Q4 & Fiscal Year 2017 Results
- Drivers for Q4 2017 Success - Innovation
- Drivers for Q4 2017 Success - Inventory, Clients
- New Products
- Priorities for 2018

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 18,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $600 billion in annual commerce sales data.

For more information, please visit http://www.criteo.com


© 2018 PR Newswire