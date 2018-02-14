Criteo CEO Interview - FY 2017 Results

NEW YORK, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, the commerce marketing technology company, has just announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results. CEO Eric Eichmann comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-fy-2017-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Summary of Q4 & Fiscal Year 2017 Results

- Drivers for Q4 2017 Success - Innovation

- Drivers for Q4 2017 Success - Inventory, Clients

- New Products

- Priorities for 2018

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 18,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $600 billion in annual commerce sales data.

For more information, please visit http://www.criteo.com

