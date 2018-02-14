

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.



Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.2 percent in December. Core prices had been expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX