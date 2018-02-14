

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of January, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in January compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick in sales.



Revised data showed that retail sales were unchanged in December compared to the previously reported 0.4 percent increase.



Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were unchanged in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December. Ex-auto sales had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.



