Digium Introduces Budget-Friendly IP Phones for Asterisk

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Digium, Inc., the Asterisk Company, today announced the A-Series IP phones, a line of affordable desk phones for Asterisk-based systems. The new IP phones offer budget-minded Asterisk users the best value on the market with high quality components and a streamlined feature set. Starting as low as US$59, each model includes a full-color display, HD Voice, and multi-line functionality. The new A-Series phones for Asterisk offer the highest quality IP phones for the price and are backed by Digium, the creator, sponsor, and maintainer of the Asterisk project.

"Asterisk, the world's most popular open source communications platform, is used by developers to create sophisticated, custom communications solutions, and low- or no-cost alternatives to proprietary phone systems. These systems often require budget-friendly IP phones, and the new A-Series phones for Asterisk fulfill that need," said Charlie Wilson, director of developer products at Digium. "Users can now have dependable, Asterisk-branded phones to complement their Asterisk-based systems, and peace of mind they're backed and supported by Digium. Additionally, purchases of the A-Series phones help fund the Asterisk open source project and support the greater Asterisk community."

The new A-Series phones are easy-to-use and work with Asterisk-based phone systems including those that are freely distributed like AsteriskNOW, Issabel, Wazo, and others. The phones provide a straightforward deployment process and can be easily managed through an extensive web interface. Additionally, most models offer gigabit pass-through ports to support the advanced network needs of Asterisk users.

The new Digium A-Series IP phones for Asterisk include the following models:

A30 - An executive-level gigabit phone with a 4.3-inch full-color display, 6 line registrations, 10 Rapid Dial/Busy Lamp Field (BLF) keys with up to 45 contacts, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and 10/100/1000BASE-T network ports.

A25 - A mid-level gigabit phone with two full-color displays, 4 line registrations, 6 Rapid Dial/Busy Lamp Field (BLF) keys with up to 30 contacts, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and 10/100/1000BASE-T network ports.

A22 - An entry-level gigabit phone with a 2.8-inch full-color display, 2 line registrations, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and 10/100/1000BASE-T network ports.

A20 - An entry-level value phone with a 2.8-inch full-color display, 2 line registrations, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and 10/100BASE-T network ports.

The introduction of the A-Series phones launches Digium into a new segment of the IP phone market by offering customers a lower cost option. They complement Digium's premium, award-winning D-Series business phones, which offer plug-and-play deployment, advanced applications, and the functionality to develop custom integrations with Asterisk phone systems. The D80 IP phone is Digium's flagship offering, a completely touch-driven IP business phone for users who want an exceptional user experience.

The new Digium A-Series IP phones for Asterisk will be available beginning in March 2018 at the following suggested retail prices in USD: A20 - $59, A22 - $89, A25 - $119, and the A30 - $169. For more information about the new Digium A-Series IP phones for Asterisk, please visit www.digium.com/phonesforasterisk. To find a reseller or distributor near you, visit www.digium.com/where-to-buy. If you are interested in becoming a Digium partner, please visit www.digium.com/partner.

About Digium

Digium Inc. provides Asterisksoftware, telephony hardware, and on-premise and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org.

The Digium logo, Digium, Asterisk, Switchvox, AsteriskNOW, and the Asterisk logo are trademarks of Digium, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

