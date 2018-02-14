Clinnex Partners With Acceliant for Faster Trial Deployment, BA/ BE Studies on Cloud

SANTA CLARA, California, CHICAGO and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acceliant, a global leader in e-clinical data management solutions, today announced its partnership with Clinnex, a reputed contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to providing comprehensive biometrics services to pharma, biotech, CROs and medical device companies.

Through the association, Clinnex will leverage Acceliant's enhanced features such as Multi Trial Management, Randomization, RBAC, Drug Supply Management, SDTM, Medical Coding, Document Management System and eCRF development while optimizing its clinical data management offering.

The partnership will also aid Electronic Case Report Form (eCRF) development, one of Acceliant's well-appreciated service offerings (Acceliant's in-house eCRF development team helps sponsors reduce the time spent on their study start-up activities from months to weeks). Most importantly, it will also help Clinnex provide faster deployment and expedited study start-up activities in all the phases of clinical trials and BA/ BE studies through Acceliant's upgraded features and Cloud Engagement model.

"We are a customer-focused clinical research organization, and provide end-to-end biometrics services across all phases of clinical trials including BA/ BE trials. In our search to provide innovative and high-quality services to our customers, we have partnered with Acceliant. We strongly believe that this partnership will help us speed up overall clinical trial timelines, in addition to adapting and address the ever changing challenges in clinical trials," Jeenal Palan, General Manager - Biometrics at Clinnex, said in a statement.

Santhosh Nagaraj, Vice President - Client Relations at Acceliant, said, "Acceliant is extremely delighted to enter into a partnership with Clinnex. Our eClinical Suite for pharma and medical devices companies, and CROs is a battle-tested platform across all the stages of the Clinical Drug Development Cycle; it is also one of the most highly advanced and smart EDC products in the market today. The addition of Clinnex's comprehensive biometrics services will not only ensure 100% accuracy and integrity of clinical trial data across trials phases, but will also help us extend a seamless and superior experience to our clients."

About Clinnex

Clinnex is a CRO providing Biometrics (Clinical Data Management, Statistical Analysis and Programming which includes CDISC services, Medical Writing and Consulting) services to Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Medical Device Companies and Clinical Research Organisations (CROs). We strive to be a quality focused company, understanding the client requirements and the unique challenges in performing various types of clinical trials. Our experience covers all phases and design of clinical research, spanning across various therapeutic areas, and delivering high quality output. At the same time, our services are tailored to fit various clinical trial needs of our clients, starting from individual stand-alone services to execution of end to end services as per agreed standards. For more information, visit http://www.clinnex.com.

About Acceliant

Acceliant provides real-time, integrated clinical trial solutions for life sciences, CROs and pharma tools and expertise to take intelligent and smarter decisions. Its eClinical Suite allows users to build studies, design electronic case report forms (eCRFs), capture data through multiple sources (EDC), capture data directly from patients (ePRO), and manage other clinical data management functions.

