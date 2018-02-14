Daily Bitcoin News UpdateFor the second consecutive week, Bitcoin prices are struggling to breach the $9,000 mark. It seems like cryptocurrencies are still stuck in purgatory. The massive crash of 2018 is continuing to haunt investors. Nonetheless, one after another, bits of good news keep pouring in and reinvigorating our faith in Bitcoin.Just yesterday, Bitcoin unlocked another achievement. This time, in a new market. Bitcoin has earned official recognition as a legitimate investment asset class in the Middle East.A trading company in Dubai, Regal.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...