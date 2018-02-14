Daily Litecoin News UpdateWhat an exhilarating start to Wednesday morning! LTC HODLers are reveling in the stunning sight of the Litecoin price chart. Enthusiasts have been taking screenshots of the market cap rankings at CoinMarketCap. After all, we don't come by moments like these very often.Litecoin is leading the charge today. That too, with a huge margin. The Litecoin price has rallied 28.66% in the past 24 hours and, at the time of writing, the LTC to USD rate crossed the $200.00 mark.What's more dazzling is the LTC to BTC exchange rate, which has skyrocketed to its one-year high. The LTC to BTC rate is up about 24.15% in the trailing.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...