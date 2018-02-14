Ipreo's "Prism" Deal Room delivers new levels of control and efficiency to the M&A market

New virtual deal room solution expedites transactional workflow by offering next-generation simplicity, security, and control

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of market intelligence and productivity solutions to capital markets participants, reported rapid growth achieved by its virtual data room, as a critical mass of the market's most active M&A participants have adopted Ipreo's Prism VDR. As a holistic, one-to-many document platform, Prism solves the distinct needs of investment banks, advisory firms, private market investors, and companies by providing a secure way to share and collaborate on sensitive content across multiple use-cases: fundraising, mergers & acquisitions, IPOs, and other capital transactions, as well as internal workflows such as audit reporting, legal & risk management, and contract execution.

"Our industry has unique document sharing needs, with the highest levels of security and speed required," said Bill Murphy, Chief Technology Officer at Blackstone Group. "Ipreo's Prism VDR expedites transactional workflow, and secures confidential information at a time of increasing cyber-risk."

Thousands of M&A market participants rely on Ipreo to securely and compliantly manage transactions; Ipreo's Prism virtual data room offers next-generation simplicity, security, and control, which in turn, expedites transactional workflow and reduces costs:

Simplicity: Easy setup and a modern interface provide participants with a seamless birds-eye-view to manage all deal activity across multiple transactions and participating parties.

Security: Prism VDR meets all attestation thresholds and is ISO27001, ISO27017/8, and SOC-2 certified; in addition, Prism contains the highest standards of security functionality, featuring 256-bit AES data encryption, document watermarking, and Information Rights Management.

Control: Highly configurable participant permission matrix, real-time user activity tracking, and audit functionality enable clients to monitor every aspect of a deal. Reporting functionalities keep key stakeholders up-to-date and DocuSign' integration streamlines previously burdensome workflows.

Compliance: Prism VDR enables clients to easily meet document management and retention policies of the most stringent compliance policies - 17a4, 17g5, WORM, HIPAA, FINRA - in a way that reduces the internal costs associated with managing compliance processes.

Ipreo's Prism VDR offering also includes complimentary, dedicated per-deal project management resources, as well as 24/7/365 in-house client support. Ipreo partners with clients to take on the lower value-add work so that our clients can focus on executing the transaction at hand.

"The Prism VDR interface is sleek, intuitive, and easy to use; the integrated workflow enables efficiency for our investors, portfolio companies, and partners alike," said Jeff Livingston, Principal in Private Equity at KKR . "Modern interface, speed, and white-glove customer service make it the best VDR experience on the market."

Click here to learn more about Prism VDR.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management, and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2,000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.