Precise.TV Becomes Worlds' First Certified Provider of Kid Safe Advertising Services on YouTube

LONDON, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Precise.TV whose technology blends artificial intelligence with human verification becomes the first provider to be awarded the FTC-approved kidSAFE+ COPPA CERTIFIED Seal to deliver kids advertising services on YouTube.

Precise.TV a premium provider of YouTube advertising services, today announce that they have been awarded the kidSAFE+ COPPA CERTIFIED Seal, an FTC- approved COPPA certification program. This achievement by Precise.TV follows a rigorous validation process conducted by the kidSAFE Seal Program, the leading provider of child safety certification online.

Data published in 2017 by PwC, indicates that the kids online advertising market is set to grow to $1.2 billion by 2019. YouTube accounts for over 30% of kids' online time creating a major opportunity for advertisers in the sector. However, for many brands, doubts remain as to the suitability of YouTube for advertising to young audiences. The certification of Precise.TV helps ensure that advertisers can engage kids with highly relevant advertising that is not only brand safe but also compliant with U.S. child online privacy legislation.

Nadav Shmuel,Founder andCEO of Precise.TV said: "Kids are increasingly turning from TV to YouTube as a means of accessing entertaining and educational videos. However, many advertisers have been put off the platform thanks to a recent spate of negative press reports. Our ability to target ads at video level not only delivers exceptional campaign performance but also gives brands complete control over where their ads appear. This validation from kidSAFE, one of the leading experts in online child safety is testament to this fact."

Shai Samet, Founder and President of kidSAFE said: "The mission of keeping kids safe online and protecting their privacy is an absolute priority. It is not only the right thing to do, it makes sound commercial sense. With COPPA in the U.S. and now GDPR in Europe, legislators are going to call out bad actors in the market. We are delighted to be able to work with companies like Precise.TV to help create safe, secure online environments for children around the world."

ABOUT PRECISE.TV

Founded in 2015, Precise.TV are a digital video services provider with a technology layer delivering transparency, enhanced performance and brand safety within social platforms. Using a proprietary mix of artificial intelligence blended with human verification, they deliver brand safe YouTube advertising that improves campaign performance by up to 110% and purchase interest lift of up to 160%. Clients include Adobe, Garmin, Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. and ZURU toys. Precise.TV is based in London with offices in New York and Sydney.

ABOUT KIDSAFE

The kidSAFE Seal Program is a popular, independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites, mobile apps, connected technologies, and service providers. Many well-known brands from around the world are members in the kidSAFE Seal Program. kidSAFE is also an FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor provider. To learn more, visithttp://www.kidsafeseal.com.