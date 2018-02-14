sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018

WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
14.02.2018 | 15:08
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: The Big Rethinking Begins: Multiple Lithium Projects in Chile Test the Rapid Lithium Extraction Technology from MGX

Tangible Results Expected Shortly

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (FSE: 1MG) made an announcement which underscores the potential "global lithium dominance" to be realized faster than many may think (including myself). According to today's landmark news, lithium-bearing brines are being shipped from "four Chilean mining companies" to MGX's pilot plant in Calgary, Alberta, where these will be processed with MGX's proprietary rapid lithium extraction technology.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4255-The-Big-Rethinking-Begins:-Multiple-Lithium-Projects-in-Chile-Test-the-Rapid-Lithium-Extraction-Technology-from-MGX

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4252-Das-grosse-Umdenken-beginnt:-Mehrere-Lithium-Projekte-in-Chile-testen-die-MGX-Technologie

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



