Fyndit.co Announces the Launch of their New Eureka Bluetooth Item Finder

Users Can Attach the Innovative Bluetooth Item Finder to Anything and Use the Fyndit.co App to Easily Locate a Misplaced Device

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The founders of Fyndit.co, a company that is devoted to offering clever and effective item trackers, are pleased to announce the launch of their new Eureka Bluetooth Item Finder.

To learn more about the new Bluetooth Item Finder and to watch a short video of the innovative device in action, please check out https://fyndit.co/products/eureka-bluetooth-tracker.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Fyndit.co know quite well how frustrating it can be when a device like a smartphone, laptop or remote control suddenly "grows legs" and disappears. From kids who borrow mom's phone and don't put it back where they found it to a husband who misplaces his wife's car keys, it can be challenging and time consuming to keep track of missing items.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch the new Eureka Bluetooth Item Finder. Thanks to the handy Bluetooth keyfinder, people will know when their item goes out of range.

"See where you had your item last with our full-featured app that is compatible with most all devices and available on the Android or iOS App Store," the spokesperson noted, adding that the easy-to-use, free Fyndit.co app remembers the last time and place it saw the Bluetooth Item Tracker, so if it was left somewhere, the device's owner will always know where to look.

Like everything that is sold at Fyndit.co, the new Eureka Bluetooth Item Finder comes with a 30 day product warranty and money back guarantee.

The Eureka Bluetooth Item Finder also features an easy to charge battery that has a long life; users will get up to 12 months of standby time on one charge, and an extra battery is included.

And, thanks to the included key ring, double-sided tape and neck lanyard, the smart finder can be used anywhere.

"Stick it to your laptop, tablets or remotes with the double-sided tape, or hang it on your keychain or pet collar. Let your child, kids or teens or pets wear the lanyard," the spokesperson noted.

"Or simply slide into your briefcase, wallet, purse or luggage."

About Fyndit.co:

Founded in 2017, Fyndit.co creates item trackers that keep people from losing and misplacing their items. Every item is backed by a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. Visit https://fyndit.co to learn more about the company.

Contact:

Angela Wood

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Fyndit.co