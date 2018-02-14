People Can Now Buy Sake Online, Thanks to the Launch of More Sake Ltd's Online Store

Fans of Sake Can Order a Number of Varieties of the Popular Beverage Online and Have it Delivered to their Home in the UK

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The founders of More Sake Ltd, a leading importer of premium quality Japanese sake to the UK, are pleased to announce that they have just launched their new and user-friendly online store. For sake fans throughout the UK who would like to buy sake online, they can now do so very easily on More Sake Ltd's website.

To check out the wide variety of sake and wine at More Sake Ltd and/or to place an order, please visit https://www.moresake.co.uk.

As a company spokesperson noted, More Sake Ltd was founded in 2012 by four experts in the food and drinks industry. Their first goal was to provide the increasing number of restaurants and bars in the UK with award-winning delicious wines and sake.

After a number of their clients approached the founders and asked them to add an online store so that they and their customers could also buy the top quality sakes and wines, the founders agreed to launch a website where everyone would have the opportunity to enjoy their exclusive high quality products.

For people who are looking for a wide variety of delicious sake UK based More Sake Ltd's online store definitely delivers.

"Representing two highly esteemed Japanese breweries, with a long history in the production of sake, we pride ourselves on delivering an authentic taste of Japan to the UK," the spokesperson noted, adding that their wines have been carefully chosen by two of the company's directors, who are both talented sommeliers with years of experience working in the most famous restaurants in London.

"Our company prides itself in choosing award-wining sake from some of the best brewers in Japan. Whether you are a sake connoisseur or a complete novice, we aim to please all"

More Sake Ltd is a leading importer of premium quality Japanese sake to the UK and a relatively new importer and distributor of high quality wines from smaller, independent wineries around the world, offering a special combination of excellent value and the distinctive characteristics of the respective regions of production.

