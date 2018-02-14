Please replace this release, sent June 1 2017 at 7:03 PM Eastern time, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

GLOBAL NATURAL AND ORGANIC PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS MARKET PROJECTED TO BE WORTH USD 17.63 BILLION BY 2021: TECHNAVIO

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global natural and organic personal care products market is projected to grow to USD 17.63 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Natural and organic personal care products are manufactured with the usage of plants as main ingredients, which have been grown organically without adding chemicals or pesticides. The growing interest in chemical-free products, along with the increasing disposable income and rising standards of living in developing economies is fuelling the demand for natural and organic personal care products.

Based on the product, the report categorizes the global natural and organic personal care products market into the following segments:

Skin care products

Hair care products

Cosmetics market

Oral care products

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global natural and organic personal care products market are discussed below:

Skin care products

"Skin care products segment occupied nearly a third of the natural and organic personal care products market in 2016, establishing itself as the leading segment of the global marketsays Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletry research.

The natural and organic skin care products segment is expected to be driven by the growing importance of natural and organic ingredients such as herbs, vegetables, and fruits in skin care products with anti-aging properties. The segment includes facial care, body care, and suncare products to cater to the different segments of customers.

Hair care products

The hair care products segment of the global natural and organic personal care products market is projected to be worth USD 3.02 billion by the end of 2017, due to the growing incidence of hair and scalp related problems. The usage of advanced organic hair care products for specific requirements such as organic color care products and styling products has a positive impact on the market segment. Also, the increasing usage of natural and organic ingredients in hair care products for providing protection from dandruff, controlling hair fall, and ensuring a shiny look is expected to boost the market growth.

Cosmetics market

Color cosmetics or make-up products include a wide range of products made for enhancing the features and protecting the face, nails, lips, and eyes. The introduction of natural and organic cosmetics and color cosmetics that are safe for the skin has transformed the overall market. The availability of mineral-rich and vitamin-rich lip color products has increased the sales of products like lipsticks.

"Market vendors are also involved in the introduction of products capable of providing skin whitening, moisturizing, and anti-aging elements to cosmetics to attract more consumerssays Brijesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AVEDA

Bare Escentuals

Burt's Bee

Estée Lauder

Kiehl's

