Tallinn, Estonia, February 14, 2018



In 2017, Admiral Markets AS earned 6,0 million euro net profit.



The company's profit in the second half of 2017 was 1,6 million euro higher than in the first half of the year.



The return on equity of Admiral Markets AS in 2017 was 23,9%. The financial results are presented in the following chart:



Statements of Financial Position



(in EUR) 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 22,001,637 18,018,135 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 3,361,109 2,421,927 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short-term loans, receivables and prepayments 4,222,126 2,822,597 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 29,584,872 23,262,659 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term loans and receivables 525,818 492,560 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tangible assets 398,065 239,069 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Intangible assets 93,282 128,537 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 1,017,165 860,166 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 30,602,037 24,122,825 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and 176,930 51,782 loss -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and prepayments 1,175,613 1,075,312 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provisions 0 244,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 1,352,543 1,371,094 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term liabilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issued bonds 1,826,800 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total long-term liabilities 1,826,800 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,179,343 1,371,094 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital 2,585,600 2,585,600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statutory reserve capital 258,550 258,550 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retained earnings 24,578,544 19,907,581 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 27,422,694 22,751,731 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30,602,037 24,122,825 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Statements of Comprehensive Income



(in EUR) 2H-2017 2H-2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit from trading of 14,472,126 13,080,320 27,794,610 24,852,520 financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers Brokerage fee income 29,394 426,575 71,638 653,267 Brokerage and commission fee -4,319,541 -4,407,697 -8,653,308 -7,325,048 expense Other trading activity related 160,037 -94,959 132,110 -227,899 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income from trading 10,342,016 9,004,239 19,345,050 17,952,840 Other income and expenses 207,442 107,285 403,974 163,433 Interest income and expenses 89,309 79,509 109,053 70,567 Losses from foreign exchange -342,346 570,616 -826,195 391,350 rate changes Other financial expenses 0 -16,675 0 -16,675 Personnel expenses -2,667,568 -2,150,922 -5,256,709 -4,483,878 Operating expenses -3,725,459 -4,046,358 -7,247,722 -7,751,332 Depreciation of fixed assets -93,373 -153,451 -200,213 -308,156 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 3,810,021 3,394,242 6,327,238 6,018,149 Income tax -25 -86,904 -331,275 -130,348 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the accounting period 3,809,996 3,307,337 5,995,963 5,887,801 Other comprehensive income for 0 0 0 0 the accounting period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income for the 3,809,996 3,307,337 5,995,963 5,887,801 accounting period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted earnings per 9,43 8,19 14,84 14,57 share --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



"For Admiral Markets AS, the second half of 2017 was especially successful when the company's profit exceeded the result of the first six month by 1.6 million euro. In 2017, the company's net income from trading activities increased over 7%, reaching to 19.3 million euro that is the best result of the last four years. Balance sheet total and equity grew respectively by 27% and 21% y-o-y.



As a sign of improved operational efficiency, Admiral Markets AS' cost-benefit ratio fell to 66% by the end of 2017", said Sergei Bogatenkov, Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS.



The full interim report in English will be published on 15.02.2018. Admiral Markets AS reports are available in the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/et/admiral-markets-as/reports/.



Also, Admiral Markets AS hereby informs that the General Meeting on February 14, 2018 has decided to pay out dividends from the 2016 retained earnings, in the amount of 5 887 801 euro, to the company's sole owner Admiral Markets Group AS, in the amount of 1 325 000 euro. Therefore, the retained earnings of 2016 shall remain 4 562 801 euro. The total retained earnings of Admiral Markets AS is 18 582 581 euro.



Considering that the sole owner of Admiral Markets AS is Admiral Markets Group AS, the decision of the General Meeting has been made without calling a meeting.



Sergei Bogatenkov Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS ir@admiralmarkets.com +372 6 309 300