

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks that gained the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Shineco Inc. (TYHT)



Gained 32.26% to close Tuesday's (Feb.13) trading at $2.05.



News: The Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2017.



Shineco is a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and other health and well-being focused plant-based products in China.



Net income attributable to Shineco for the three months ended December 31, 2017, increased to $3.60 million or $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.13 million. This compared with a net income of $2.85 million or $0.14 per share and revenue of $11.22 million for the same period of last year.



2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)



Gained 24.80% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.56.



News: The Company reported new positive efficacy and safety results from open-label extension of its phase II trial evaluating Edasalonexent in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, dubbed MoveDMD.



According to the new data, Edasalonexent preserved muscle function and substantially slowed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy disease progression through more than 1 year of treatment. Edasalonexent continued to be well tolerated with no safety signals observed in the trial, noted the Company.



The results from the MoveDMD trial were first reported last October, and they showed that Edasalonexent substantially slowed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy disease progression through 36 Weeks.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Catabasis plans to initiate a single global Phase 3 trial with Edasalonexent in patients with DMD regardless of mutation type in the first half of 2018 with top-line results expected in 2020.



3. Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)



Gained 17.92% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.81.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On February 12, 2018, the Company announced changes to management team and Board of Directors.



The Company's CEO David Hung, President and COO Marion McCourt, and directors Kate Falberg, Tony Vernon, and Patrick Machado have resigned.



Pavan Cheruvu has been appointed CEO, while Roger Jeffs, former President and co-CEO of United Therapeutics, and George Bickerstaff, former CFO of Novartis Pharma, have joined the Axovant board of directors.



-- On January 8, 2018, the Company announced that its phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, dubbed HEADWAY, and a pilot phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia and gait impairment did not meet the trial goals. The stock has lost 66% of its value since the announcement of the trial results.



4. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)



Gained 14.12% to close Tuesday's trading at $45.05. The stock touched a 52-week high of $45.20 in intra-day trading.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- Two phase III trials for Tab-cel intended to support approval in the treatment of rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder (EBV-PTLD) after hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT), dubbed MATCH, or solid organ transplant (SOT), dubbed ALLELE, are underway. -- Last month, the Company received FDA clearance to proceed with patient enrollment at U.S. sites for its ongoing global Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate ATA188 in patients with progressive or relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The phase 1 study of ATA188 in MS patients was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2017 in Australia. -- Initiate phase 1/2 study of Tab-cel in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA for treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the second half of 2018. -- Report the first results from the ATA188 Phase 1 study in patients with progressive MS in the first half of 2019.



5. NantKwest Inc. (NK)



Gained 12.41% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.44.



News: The first patient has been dosed in the Company's phase I trial of HER2.taNK, a novel, natural killer cell-based immuno-oncology therapy, in patients with recurrent HER2-positive glioblastoma.



Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor in adults and currently incurable.



The study, which is being led by Dr. Michael Burger, principal investigator, together with co-principal investigators Professor Joachim Steinbach, Head of the Institute for Neuro-oncology at the Goethe University Hospital, and Professor Christian Senft, Department of Neurosurgery at the Goethe University Hospital in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is designed to enroll 30 participants with recurrent or refractory HER2-positive glioblastoma.



A parallel HER2.taNK clinical study is also being planned for the United States.



6. Quotient Limited (QTNT)



Gained 12.07% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.90.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On February 5, 2018, the Company reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter, and provided an update on its regulatory and commercial milestones to be achieved during calendar 2018.



Net loss for the recent third quarter narrowed to $20.31 million or $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.86 million. This compared with a net loss of $31.17 million or $1.06 per share, and revenue of $4.84 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 is expected to be in the range of $24.1 to $24.6 million.



Near-term Catalysts for calendar year 2018:



-- Completion of EU field trials and regulatory approval for the MosaiQ IH Microarray, the MosaiQ IH II Microarray (incorporating the extended antigen typing panel for donor testing) and the MosaiQ SDS Microarray (for CMV and Syphilis). -- European Commercialization - Quotient has commenced the commercialization of MosaiQ in Europe, where it has already been invited to participate in tenders by European donor testing agencies. -- Completion of U.S. Field Trials for the MosaiQ IH II Microarray and the MosaiQ SDS Microarray (for CMV and Syphilis). -- Completion of development for the MosaiQ IH III Microarray (for patient testing) and the MosaiQ SDS II Micorarray encompassing the full serological disease screening panel for donor disease screening (for red cells and plasma).



7. MannKind Corporation (MNKD)



Gained 10.62% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.02.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On November 7, 2017, the Company reported third quarter financial results.



The net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $32.9 million or $0.31 per share compared to net income of $126.5 million or $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. Included in the year-ago quarterly net income was collaboration revenue of $161.8 million related to the termination of the Sanofi agreement.



For the third quarter of 2017, Afrezza net revenue was $2.0 million, up 28% over the second quarter of 2017 and 246% over the third quarter of 2016.



-- On October 2, 2017, the FDA approved an update to the Afrezza label, regarding its rapid onset of activity and duration of effect.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, in the second week of next month.



8. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)



Gained 10.62% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.48. This is the second straight day of gain for the stock.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On January 4, 2018, the Company announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, and provided initial full year 2018 revenue guidance.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 is expected to be between $6.9 million and $7.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the full year 2017 is expected to be between $13.8 million and $14.1 million compared to $5.1 million for the full year 2016.



The Company expects full year 2018 revenue to be in the range of $20.0 to $25.0 million.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- The Company expects to announce full 2017 financial results in advance of its quarterly conference call, currently planned for Thursday, March 22, 2018.



9. Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM)



Gained 10.53% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.56. The stock is up nearly 31% in the last 4 trading days.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On February 8, 2018, the Company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.



On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 shrunk to $3.0 million or $0.08 per share from $9.3 million or $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $27.7 million, an increase of 11% from $25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the Company to incur a loss of $0.39 per share on revenue of $27.14 million.



For the first quarter of 2018, the Company has forecast total revenue in the range of $24 million to $27 million. Wall Street analysts expect total revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter.



10. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)



Gained 10.20% to close Tuesday's trading at $13.50.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead drug candidate in clinical development is Seladelpar, which is being explored in the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis.



Seladelpar is under phase 2 study in Primary Biliary Cholangitis. The twelve-week positive interim analysis results of the phase II study were reported last October.



-- The 26-week data from the phase II study of Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected in the first half of this year. -- A phase II study of Seladelpar in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2018. -- A phase III study of Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2018. -- The 52-week data from the phase II study of Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected in the second half of 2018.



Correction: In an earlier version of the article, it was wrongly stated as 'stocks that lost the largest percentage' instead of 'stocks that gained the largest percentage'.



