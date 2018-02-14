Global Motor Space Heater Market 2017-2021 - CAGR to Grow by 6.04%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global motor space heater market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing importance of automation. Many manufacturing and industrial facilities across the world are investing in automation to improve their plant efficiency and reduce operational cost. Electricity consumption, in most industrial facilities, accounts for the majority of the operational cost; thus, it is imperative to reduce energy consumption to make significant cost savings. Automation solutions are proven to reduce energy consumption, and many end-user industries are upgrading their existing facilities to implement varying levels of automation. This has become a trend and is expected to continue over the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the enhanced life cycle of motors. Motors find application in different areas, and so are an essential part of every industry. If the surrounding temperature falls below the dew point, condensation will occur within the motor interior, which can damage the insulation material and machined surface of the motor. Thus, the motor's interior needs to be kept warm and above condensation temperature, especially in applications where the motor remains idle for long periods of time or in industrial environments where humidity levels are higher than 95%. Motor space heater heats up the motor interior to maintain an ambient temperature of around 10C. By keeping ambient temperature in motors high, a motor space heater prevents damage due to condensation, thus extending the effective motor life.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in use of trickle voltage heating method. Trickle voltage heating is a single-phase-low-voltage heating method that can be installed in the motor field without the need for structural modification. This method allows maintaining 10% to 20% of the nameplate voltage within the motor winding even after shutdown. The voltage retained will raise the temperature by approximately 10C, thereby preventing condensation in motor interior. The benefits of trickle voltage heating method are driving its popularity of use, thus posing a strong threat to the global motor space heater market.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

ABB

Jenkins

OMEGA Engineering

Siemens

SINOMAS

Other Prominent Vendors

BARTEC

Electro - Flex

Ghanacon Products

Gulf Electroquip

Hilkar

L&S Electric

Nidec motors

SIMEL

