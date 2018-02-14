Panaya Expands Footprint in Enterprise Agile Delivery Market

HACKENSACK, N.J., February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

70 RDx Customers Achieve Agile at Scale and Increase Quality and Frequency of Their Software Releases

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, announced today that Panaya has expanded its footprint in the Enterprise Agile Delivery market. Since RDx's (Release Dynamix) release last May, Panaya's cloud-based application lifecycle management solution has been adopted by over 70 customers including global names such as Repsol, Ralph Lauren, Loreal, Mercedes, and BioMarin.

In efforts to keep pace with digital transformation, enterprises are increasingly trying to implement agile and DevOps into their delivery cycle to ensure quality, frequent releases. RDX significantly shortens Enterprise IT release cycles, on average from several months to a few weeks by bringing together the fragmented delivery toolchain into one platform.

With visibility into release scope and quality from development until ready for production, organizations have actionable insights to better assess and manage risk. By moving from reactive to proactive decision making, IT is poised to deliver fast, predictable, quality releases to enhance overall business agility.

Other milestones in 2017 for Panaya include:

Release of Panaya RDx for Salesforce providing rapid, high-quality change delivery by accelerating and validating all phases of development from scope through delivery for Salesforce solutions.

Release of Autonomous Testing SM for SAP for zero-touch test case creation and maintenance eliminating the pain associated with creating and maintaining manually engineered test scripts

, , , and to meet the 150% growth in demand for Panaya's Enterprise Agile Delivery solutions in the APAC region. Winner of TEST Magazine's 20 Leading Testing Providers of 2017 Award

Named one of Top 20 Test Management Tools in 2018 by Software Testing Help

Finalist for European Software Testing Award judged by a panel of industry peers based on customer success.

"In a world where digital transformation is a reality software has become a strategic asset to every enterprise", said Jake Klein, CEO at Panaya. "The software delivery process is now an important source of competitive differentiation. With Panaya RDX companies can re-think how cross-functional teams work together to deliver code that is driven by business value, with full visibility and optimal balance across speed, quality, and budget."

Panaya's RDx aligns both business and IT with visibility to the entire DevOps tool chain, with real-time monitoring and reporting, to ensure IT execution is in line with corporate initiatives. A single, collaborative platform that removes the complexity of technical tools, RDX supports greater user adoption with quick onboarding and ease of use to ensure organizations gain the most value from their solution investment.

About Panaya

Panaya, anInfosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end to end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

