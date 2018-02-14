Edison Issues Update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / ReNeuron's (OTC PINK: RNUGF) (LSE: RENE) recent 100 for 1 share consolidation was a benign and cosmetic 'tidy up' of its historical capital structure. The share price of ReNeuron is trading at 52-week lows and the recent consolidation may have been an unrelated or an unintended cause for concern for some investors. ReNeuron's valuation is now below its c £40m cash position. In this update, we offer some possible thoughts on this overreaction and, in the absence of operational newsflow, our forecasts and valuation are largely unchanged.

We have updated our model for the share consolidation (which did not change our operating assumptions) and for our estimates of the FY17 year-end cash position, and have rolled our DCF forward by one quarter. Despite the share consolidation and market volatility, our valuation of £290m (previously £286m) remains largely unchanged.

