Bostonians can immerse themselves in Icelandic culture during this four-day festival of Icelandic food, cocktails, music, film and art.

Taste of Iceland, an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture, returns to Boston with a series of events March 8-11, 2018. Over the past nine years, Taste of Iceland in Boston has featured some of the best names in Icelandic food, music, art and more. The four-day festival, presented by Iceland Naturally, gives Bostonians the chance to experience the country's pure culture through a variety of (mostly free!) events.

Schedule of Events

March 8 -11: Icelandic Menu at Townsman

March 8 11: Icelandic Cocktail Menu at Beat Brasserie

March 9: Reykjavik Calling Concert at Paradise Rock Club (FREE)

March 10: Discussion of Iceland's Thriving Design and Architectural Scene at BSA Space (FREE)

March 11: Icelandic Short Film Festival at The Brattle Theatre (FREE)

Event Details

Icelandic Menu at Townsman

March 8-11 5:30PM Close Townsman | 120 Kingston St., Boston, MA 02111

Icelanders are among the world's healthiest, happiest and longest-living people and many believe their pure, natural diet is the reason for this. From March 8-11, experience delicious Icelandic cuisine for yourself with a special Icelandic menu at Townsman. Icelandic chef Georg Arnar Halldórsson will fly to Boston to collaborate with American chef Matt Jennings to create a prix fixe Icelandic dinner menu. Pair your meal with delicious Reyka Vodka and Brennivin cocktails crafted by Icelandic mixologist Teitur Ridderman Schiöth and Townsman's Jon Ross. Reserve your seat for this unique dining experience on OpenTable.Click here to view the Facebook event.

Chef Halldórsson has won multiple culinary awards, including two silver medals and a bronze medal from the 2016 Culinary Olympics. Chef Jennings was named one of the 40 Under 40 Big Thinkers in the food industry by Food & Wine and was a finalist for James Beard Foundation's Best Chef Northeast award numerous times.

Icelandic Cocktails at Beat Brasserie

March 8-11 4PM 1AM Beat Brasserie 13 Brattle St., Cambridge, MA 02138

Experience traditional Icelandic cocktails with the Taste of Iceland cocktail menu at Beat Brasserie! Created and mixed by Brennivin cocktail champion Teitur Ridderman Schiöth and Beat Brasserie's Doug Capozzoli, the unique cocktails feature famed Icelandic spirits Reyka Vodka and Brennivin. One of Iceland's premier bartenders, Schiöth currently manages Pablo Discobar, a lively gathering place in Reykjavik. Capozzoli established himself as one of Boston's best up and coming young bartenders while working in 5-star hotels before making the move to Beat Brasserie in 2015. Stop by Beat Brasserie March 8-11 to try these mouthwatering handcrafted cocktails! RSVP on Facebook

Reykjavik Calling Concert at Paradise Rock Club

March 9 Doors at 7PM, Show at 8PM Paradise Rock Club 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02215

The free annual Reykjavik Calling concert, sponsored by WERS, returns to Boston on Friday, March 9 this time at Paradise Rock Club! One of Boston's most anticipated international concerts of the year, 2018's lineup features Icelandic artists JFDR, whose first, full-length album was co-produced by Laurie Anderson, Yoko Ono and Tom Waits; and Sturla Atlas, one of Iceland's most exciting new acts who will be playing his first U.S. show at Taste of Iceland in Boston. The Icelandic bands will be joined by Air Traffic Controller, a Boston-based indie pop band with an eclectic song catalog and category-defying organic/electronic sound. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Must be 18+. RSVP on Facebook

Iceland Design Center Presents: 'Iceland's Thriving Design and Architectural Scene' at BSA Space

March 10 BSA Space's Pearl Street Room 12-2PM 290 Congress St., Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210

Discuss the current state of design in Iceland and learn more about the country's premier design event, DesignMarch, at this luncheon. Participants will hear from Halla Helgadóttir, award-winning designer and Managing Director of the Iceland Design Centre, and enjoy food, drinks and networking. This free event will look at how the designer-driven community in Iceland has enabled Icelandic design and architecture to emerge on the international stage and solidify its place in the world. Design and art lovers alike should RSVP on Facebookfor this event; admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis!

Shortfish: Iceland's Premier Short Film Festival at the Brattle Theatre

March 11 1PM The Brattle Theatre 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, MA 02138

Enjoy an afternoon of Icelandic short films at The Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square. The screening will feature six short films from the 2017 Shortfish competition (the short film division of Iceland's premier film festival, Stockfish). The program will run approximately 90 minutes. There are no age restrictions on these films, however, they are not recommended for children. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.; program starts at 1:00 p.m. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP on Facebook

If all this talk about Iceland has you wanting to make your own trip to the land of fire and ice, Icelandair offers more nonstop flights from North America than ever before, including daily flights out of Boston-Logan. The airline's updated fleet features more legroom, in-flight entertainment and gate-to-gate Wi-Fi. Visit Icelandair.com to book your flight today.

About Taste of Iceland in Boston

Taste of Iceland in Boston is presented by Iceland Naturally in cooperation with, Blue Lagoon, Brennivin, Iceland Airwaves, Icelandair, Icelandic Glacial, Icelandic Provisions Promote Iceland, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Reyka Vodka, Visit Reykjavik, Beat Brasserie, The Brattle Theatre, BSA Space, Paradise Rock Club, Stockfish Film Festival, Townsman, WBUR and WERS.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization that promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing initiatives, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland's creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Blue Lagoon, City of Reykjavik, Government of Iceland, Icelandair, Icelandic Glacial Water, Icelandic Group, Icelandic Provisions, Keflavik International Airport, Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Promote Iceland and Reyka Vodka.

