Ubicquia Delivers Ubicell, the Industry's Leading Plug-n-Play Streetlight Network and IoT Router, to Mobile Operators Worldwide

New Ubicell Communication Modules Enable Global LTE and Narrow-Band LTE Deployment

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Mobile World Congress -- Ubicquia, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected IoT platforms for smart cities, announced today the availability of Cat-1, Cat-M1 and Cat-NB1 communication modules for its Ubicell streetlight network and IoT router. The Ubicell product, along with new communication modules that allow for global LTE and narrow-band LTE deployment, will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26th through March 1st in Ubicquia's meeting room (Hall2 - Stand #2C49MR), the Sercomm meeting room (Hall 2 - #2G3) and the LoRa Alliance (Hall 8 - Stand #80D3).



Ubicell is a plug & play network and IoT router that simply replaces the standard streetlight photocell. It's a modular and cost effective platform for mobile operators, municipalities, utilities, and lighting manufacturers who are deploying smart city and broadband services and it is compatible with more than 300 million streetlights globally.

Along with additional energy savings, the Ubicell provides real-time data on the quality of the electrical grid, streetlight outages, the signal strength of the mobile network and even the impact high winds and hurricanes can have on a street pole. In addition to partnering with mobile operators worldwide, Ubicquia's distribution channels include smart city system integrators, energy service companies (ESCO), wireless infrastructure providers and electrical contractors.



"Our Ubicell street light router is built from the ground up to deliver key smart city services including advanced lighting control and utility grade power metering, and it connects to an array of 3rd party sensors via WiFi and Bluetooth," said Ian Aaron, Ubicquia CEO. "We do this all at the cost of a typical light controller, while giving cities a modular platform to deploy services such as public WiFi and edge video processing by adding low-cost modules into the same compact enclosure."



About Ubicquia

Ubicquia oï¬€ers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services.The company's Ubicell product line is NEMA socket compliant and compatible with more than 300 streetlights globally. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, contact us at sales@ubicquia.com.