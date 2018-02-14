Ballogy Certified Testing to be Adopted by International Basketball Federations Worldwide

Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports today announced its partnership with The Basketball Embassy (TBE) a nonprofit organization that has worked with basketball federations in countries such as Turkey, Romania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Sweden to organize camps and programs for youth, intermediate, and elite basketball players.

"The ability to connect players and coaches from every part of the world and provide them with a standardized assessment and development tool for their sport really levels the playing field for all young athletes," said Chris Dial, founding president of The Basketball Embassy. "Ballogy will be a game-changer at all of our domestic and international camps and clinics which are specifically designed to assist players and coaches in their countries or regions in their quest to achieve greatness."

Ballogy's first-of-its-kind testing and analytics application measures, tracks, and evaluates the growth and progress of a young athlete's long-term development with standardized assessments of general athletic skills, sport-specific skills, and body measurements. Additionally, Ballogy's mobile app offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and an opportunity to distinguish themselves like never before.

"The Basketball Embassy's services aim to aid the development of players and coaches across nations, cultures, and backgrounds," said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. "We are excited to be a part of TBE's focus on developing and advancing promising young athletes and bringing the life-enriching game of basketball to all parts of the world."

Established in 2014, The Basketball Embassy works with national federations, professional organizations, international club teams, college/university programs, high school and middle school programs, community organizations, and underprivileged youth to promote growth, both on a structural and technical level in basketball. TBE is currently working with multiple federations, providing programs specific to those countries' needs such as hands-on instructional training and development for coaches, youth camps and clinics, as well as strength, conditioning, fitness, and nutrition coaching.

