Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - AVEO Announced Positive NICE Recommendation for FOTIVDA(R) as First Line Treatment for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

The positive recommendation triggers a $2 million milestone payment to AVEO from EUSA Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care and the licensee for tivozanib in Europe, North and South Africa, Latin America, and Australasia.

Recommendation Marks the First European Union Reimbursement Approval for FOTIVDA®

Michael Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVEO, stated that the recommendation from NICE marks the first European Union reimbursement approval for FOTIVDA®, helping ensure broadening patient access to FOTIVDA® in key European markets following its launch in Germany in the fall of 2017. This recommendation underscores the strength and commercial-stage value of our partnership with EUSA Pharma and triggers a $2 million milestone payment to AVEO.

Michael added that the Company looks forward to several potential additional key milestones in 2018, including further EU reimbursement decisions as well as topline data in the second quarter from our Phase-3 TIVO-3 study.

EC Approved Tivozanib for Treatment of Advanced RCC in 2017

In August 2017, the European Commission (EC) approved tivozanib in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC and for adult patients who are vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve following disease progression after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy for aRCC.1. The decision was primarily based on data from a global, open-label, randomized, multi-center Phase-3 trial (TIVO-1) which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of tivozanib compared to a currently available comparator VEGFR-TKI treatment (sorafenib) in 517 patients with advanced RCC.

AVEO and EUSA Pharma Licensing Agreement for Tivozanib in Europe

In December 2015, AVEO and EUSA Pharma signed an exclusive license agreement, pursuant to which AVEO granted EUSA Pharma European rights to tivozanib for the treatment of advanced RCC. The agreement also included a number of additional territories outside North America, including South America and South Africa, and additional potential indications. Under the terms of the agreement, EUSA Pharma agreed to pay AVEO up to $386 million in future research and development (R&D) funding and milestone payments, assuming successful achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercialization objectives, as well as a tiered royalty ranging from a low double-digit up to mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement's territories. 30% of milestone and royalty payments received by AVEO, excluding research and development funding, are due to Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK) as a sublicensing fee in Europe. In the United States, the royalty obligation to KHK ranges from the low- to mid-teens on net sales.

About Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (aRCC)

Renal cell cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in tubules of the kidney. Smoking and misuse of certain pain medicines can affect the risk of renal cell cancer. Signs of renal cell cancer include blood in the urine and a lump in the abdomen. Advanced renal cell cancer occurs when cancer cells in the kidneys spread to other parts of the body and formed tumors in other places, and there is no one cause for this cancer.

About FOTIVDA® (tivozanib)

Tivozanib, AVEO's lead candidate, is an oral, once-daily, potent and highly-selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR-TKI), specifically designed for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. Tivozanib has been investigated in several tumors types, including renal cell, colorectal and breast cancers. Tivozanib has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models, enabling potentially enhanced activity when used in combination with immune modulating therapy.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, AVEO Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, AVEO Pharma's stock was slightly down 0.34%, ending the trading session at $2.96.

Volume traded for the day: 928.68 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 361.71%; and year-to-date - up 6.09%

After yesterday's close, AVEO Pharma's market cap was at $350.17 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

