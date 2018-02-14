Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ArcelorMittal's Q4 Sales Rose 25.4% Y-o-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=MT. The Company posted its financial results on January 31, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Luxembourg-based Company reported a 25.4% y-o-y growth in its quarterly sales. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, ArcelorMittal reported sales of $17.71 billion, up from $14.13 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. However, the Company's sales numbers lagged market expectations of $18.34 billion. The Company's quarterly sales growth was primarily due to higher steel shipments, higher average steel selling prices, and higher market-priced iron ore shipments, offset in part by lower seaborne iron ore reference prices.

The steel producer reported a net income attributable to equity holders of the parent of $1.04 billion, or $1.01 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $403 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's net income numbers beat market earnings estimates of $0.80 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, ArcelorMittal posted sales of $68.68 billion, up 20.9% from $56.79 billion in FY16. The Company's net income attributable to equity holders of the parent was $4.57 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share, for FY17 compared $1.78 billion, or $1.86 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

In Q4 FY17, ArcelorMittal's operating income surged 52.7% to $1.23 billion from $809 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating also improved to 7.0% in Q4 FY17 from 5.7% in Q4 FY16. The Company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.14 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.66 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's EBITDA margin was up to 12.1% in Q4 FY17 from 11.8% in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, ArcelorMittal's own iron ore production was 14.4 million metric tons compared to 13.9 million metric tons in Q4 FY16. The Company's total iron ore shipped at market prices was 8.4 million metric tons during the reported quarter versus 8.1 million metric tons in Q4 FY16. The Company's crude steel production improved marginally to 22.7 million metric tons in Q4 FY17 from 21.8 million metric tons in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the Company's total steel shipments were 21.0 million metric tons in Q4 FY17 versus 20.0 million metric tons in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, NAFTA segment's sales came in at $4.30 billion compared to $3.80 billion in the year ago same period. The segment reported an operating income of $155 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $164 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's EBITDA was $292 million in Q4 FY17 versus $301 million in Q4 FY16.

Brazil segment's sales were $2.25 billion in Q4 FY17, which were above the last year's recorded sales numbers of $1.75 billion. The segment reported an operating income of $266 million in Q4 FY17 versus $143 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's EBITDA stood at $341 million in Q4 FY17 versus $213 million in the prior year's comparable period.

In Q4 FY17, Europe segment reported sales of $9.61 billion compared to $7.14 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income was $525 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $387 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. Moreover, the segment's EBITDA grew to $861 million in Q4 FY17 from $698 million in Q4 FY16.

ACIS segment's sales grew to $2.04 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.53 billion in the year ago same period. The segment reported an operating income of $182 million in Q4 FY17 versus an operating loss of $92 million in the prior year's comparable period. Additionally, the segment's EBITDA improved to $423 million in Q4 FY17 from $142 million in Q4 FY16.

Mining segment's sales surged to $896 million in Q4 FY17 from $959 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income came in at $159 million Q4 FY17 compared of $203 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's EBITDA stood at $267 million in Q4 FY17 versus $297 million in the last year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, ArcelorMittal reported a net cash provided by operating activities of $2.89 billion compared to $1.65 billion in the year ago same period. The Company's free cash flow was $1.85 billion during Q4 FY17 compared to $851 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.79 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $2.62 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company ended the quarter with a total long-term debt of $10.14 billion compared to $11.79 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ArcelorMittal's stock advanced 1.92%, ending the trading session at $33.98.

Volume traded for the day: 3.74 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.37 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 16.61%; previous six-month period - up 32.73%; past twelve-month period - up 22.85%; and year-to-date - up 5.17%

After yesterday's close, ArcelorMittal's market cap was at $34.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.61.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

