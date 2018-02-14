Active-Investors: Wired News – Ziopharm Oncology Presents Data on Rapid Production of CAR T Cells at Keystone Symposia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) ("Ziopharm"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=ZIOP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 12, 2018, the Company, which is a biotechnology Company that works towards the development of next-generation immunotherapies utilizing gene- and cell-based therapies to treat patients with cancer, shared pre-clinical data regarding its Sleeping Beauty technology at the "Emerging Cellular Therapies: T Cells and Beyond (B6)' conference in the Keystone Symposia. The Keystone Symposia is being held in Keystone, Colorado from February 11 to February 15, 2018, and brings together the scientific community working towards accelerating life science discovery. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The data validated that point-of-care manufacturing of human T cells expressing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) have an anti-tumor effect in pre-clinical models. The market responded well to this news, as Ziopharm shares were up 8% pre-market on light volume.

About Ziopharm's Sleeping Beauty System

Ziopharm is developing two platform technologies - Controlled IL-12 and Sleeping Beauty - for delivering safe, effective, and scalable cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of multiple cancer types. The Company is developing these technologies in partnership with Precigen Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corp. (NYSE: XON).

Sleeping Beauty is a non-viral approach for genetically modifying chimeric antigen receptor (CAR+) and T-cell receptor (TCR+) T cells, which target specific antigens in blood cancers and neo-antigens solid tumors. Ziopharm intends to initiate the first in-human trial for utilizing this approach in 2018.

Sleeping Beauty has been developed by leveraging Ziopharm's point-of-care technology, which is a shortened manufacturing process that has the potential to be established as a decentralized manufacturing process in hospitals. The Company believes that the point-of-care manufacturing process can bring down costs associated with T-cell therapies. Besides, it also avoids the need for centralized manufacturing, as is the case when using a virus to genetically modify T cells.

Data Based on Ziopharm's Recent Research

Lenka V. Hurton, Ph.D., a researcher in the Division of Pediatrics at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented the findings in a talk entitled "Rapid production of T cells co-expressing CAR and membrane-bound IL-15 potentiates antitumor activity and promotes in vivo memory'. She also made a poster presentation under the same title during the Keystone Symposia.

The content in Dr. Hurton's poster and presentation slides is based on the research conducted by Ziopharm in collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Precigen.

The presented data highlighted that T cells expressing CD19-specific CAR with membrane-bound IL-15 (mbIL15) were generated with the non-viral Sleeping Beauty system in less than two days. In fact, it did not even require ex vivo activation or propagation. The data also validated that T cells designed to express mbIL15 exhibited greater persistence and more potent antitumor activity than comparator T cells without mbIL15 in these studies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ziopharm Oncology's stock marginally down 0.51%, ending the trading session at $3.92.

Volume traded for the day: 1.36 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Ziopharm Oncology's market cap was at $552.21 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

