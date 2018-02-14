Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - WPP Announces Acquisition of The Glitch

Stock Monitor: Clearwater Paper Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

GroupM, the parent Company of WPP, views this acquisition as a step to expand its growth strategy in one of the most promising markets, and also to offer access to a broad portfolio of leading-edge digital marketing services, content creation, and marketing solutions. The investment comes in the light of WPP's strategy of focusing on three different areas of the Group's offering to clients, namely technology, data, and content. The Company's digital assets include Acceleration-A Marketing Technology Consultancy, Cognifide-Content Management Technology, and Conexance-A Data Cooperative, amongst others.

WPP reported net revenues of over $7.5 billion in 2016, representing about 39% of the total revenues of the Group, which stood at $19.4 billion. WPP has additionally set a target of 40% - 45% of revenue to be derived from digital by 2021 - 2022, where currently, digital represented 41% of WPP's revenue as of June 30, 2017. Collectively, WPP agencies in India generated revenues of over $0.6 billion and employed over 19,000 people.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 08, 2018, GroupM's media, content, and technology agency announced that it was appointed to lead media efforts in the US for Adobe, the award-winning software and technology leader. The appointment brought together all on- and off-line media communications planning and buying across Adobe's three core Cloud products, namely (i) Creative, (ii) Experience, and (iii) Document. The appointment extended Wavemaker's partnership with Adobe, where Wavemaker in Switzerland had been working for Adobe in Europe for the last 13 years.

Prior to the announcement, in December 2017, WPP announced that it had been named as Adobe's Global Digital Experience Cloud Solution Partner for 2017. The award reflected the success of the WPP-Adobe Alliance, which was formed in 2015 in order to expand the strategic relationship between the two entities, to eventually bring the Adobe Experience Cloud to clients around the Group.

On January 10, 2018, WPP announced that it acquired Bomtempo, Anahory & Ralha - Serviços Criativos, S.A. ("BAR"), a leading independent creative agency based in Portugal. BAR announced that it would merge all its operations with Oglivy & Mather Portugal, where the combined business trading would take place as BAR Oglivy, and would be managed by the initial founders of BAR. The agency was founded back in Lisbon in 2009, and is an integrated agency with a strong creative reputation, and includes clients like Sagres, Millennium BCP, CUF, Nowo, TAP, and Nespresso.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, WPP PLC's stock rose 4.01%, ending the trading session at $93.04.

Volume traded for the day: 368.82 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 225.15 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 7.81%; and year-to-date - up 2.74%

After yesterday's close, WPP PLC's market cap was at $24.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Paper & Paper Products industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

