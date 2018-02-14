Active-Investors: Wired News – Suncor Energy Increases Stake in Syncrude Joint Venture and Acquires Stake in Fenja Field in Norwegian Sea

Stock Monitor: Viper Energy Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the acquisition of additional stake in Syncrude joint venture, Steve Williams, President and CEO of Suncor, said:

"This transaction reflects our confidence in the long-term future of the oil sands and the high quality and value of the Syncrude asset, adding 17,500 barrels per day of high quality light sweet synthetic crude capacity to our portfolio."

Details of Syncrude joint venture transaction

Suncor acquired additional 5% stake in the Syncrude joint venture from Mocal Energy. The deal is valued C$920 million (approximately $730 million) and is subject to adjustments at the time of closing of the transaction. The deal is effective as on January 01, 2018 and is expected to close in Q1 2018. This acquisition will increase Suncor's stake in the Syncrude joint venture from 53.74% to 58.74%. Once the transaction is closed, the holdings of the Syncrude joint venture partners will include Suncor with 58.74% stake, Imperial Oil Resources with 25% stake, Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership with 9.03% stake, and Nexen Oil Sands Partnership with 7.23% stake.

Details of acquisition of interest in Fenja Development

Suncor's wholly owned subsidiary, Suncor Energy Norge AS, acquired 17.5% participating interest in the Fenja Development from Faroe Petroleum. The deal is valued at C$68 million (approximately $54.5 million) and is subject to adjustments at the time of closing of the transaction. The deal is effective as on January 01, 2018 and is expected to close in Q2 2018. The deal is also subject to getting regulatory approvals including the approval of the Fenja Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and other closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to add a de-risked project to the Company's existing portfolio of profitable growth assets in a region where it has the advantage of knowledge, expertise, and assets.

The Fenja field is located in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 30 kilometers south west of the Statoil-operated Njord field and was discovered in 2014. It is estimated that the field contains gross recoverable resources of approximately 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, predominantly oil. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Statoil-operated Njord platform and the production from the field is expected to start in 2021. Suncor's portion of capital outlay based on the operator's gross projected development cost of NOK 10.2 billion is expected to be C$280 million. Once the transaction is completed the holding of the joint venture partners will be VNG Norge, which is also the operator, will hold 30%; Point Resources 45%; Suncor 17.5%; and Faroe Petroleum 7.5%.

About Suncor Energy Inc.

Calgary, Alberta-based Suncor is an integrated Canadian energy company that strategically focused on developing one of the world's largest petroleum resource basins - Canada's Athabasca oil sands. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. It has grown into a globally competitive Company with a balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, a strong balance sheet, and significant growth prospects.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Suncor Energy's stock marginally advanced 0.39%, ending the trading session at $33.50.

Volume traded for the day: 3.38 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.11 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.30%; and past twelve-month period - up 5.02%

After yesterday's close, Suncor Energy's market cap was at $55.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.01%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

