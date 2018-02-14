Active-Investors: Free Research Report as SiriusXM Delivered Record Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; Annual Free Cash Flow at All Time High

Stock Monitor: Beasley Broadcast Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) ("SiriusXM"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=SIRI. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The satellite radio Company achieved its best quarter for self-pay subscriber growth in five years. The Company exceeded all of its 2017 subscriber and financial guidance, even after increasing these targets during the year. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Sirius XM Holdings. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=BBGI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sirius XM Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=SIRI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 2017, SiriusXM announced record revenues of $1.40 billion, increasing 8% versus $1.30 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.395 billion.

For the full year FY17, SiriusXM reported record revenues of $5.43 billion, up 8% compared to $5.02 billion in FY16. The growth in revenue was primarily driven by a 4% increase in subscribers and an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) of 3% to $13.25.

During Q4 2017, SiriusXM's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 14% to a record $542 million on a y-o-y basis. In FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.12 billion, up 13% from $1.88 billion in FY16. SiriusXM's adjusted EBITDA margin was an all-time high of 38.9% in FY17, reflecting a 160-basis point increase from 37.3% in FY16.

For Q4 2017, SiriusXM recorded a net loss of $37 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $205 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results reflected a $185 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, charge associated with the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax assets as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (Tax Reform). In Q4 2017, the Company also recorded a decrease of approximately $72 million, or approximately $0.02 per diluted share, in the fair value of its investment in Pandora, reversing the prior quarter's unrealized gains. On an adjusted basis, the Company's earnings totaled $0.05 per share, in-line with Wall Street's estimates.

For FY17, SiriusXM's net income totaled $648 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $746 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 results included a $0.04 per diluted share charge associated with the Tax Reform.

Operating Highlights

SiriusXM added 527,000 net new self-pay subscribers in Q4 2017 and 1.56 million for FY17, ending 2017 with approximately 27.5 million self-pay subscribers. The Company's total net additions were 569,000 and 1.39 million in the reported quarter and full fiscal year, respectively, taking the Company's total subscriber count to approximately 32.7 million at the end of the year 2017. SiriusXM's quarterly ARPU totaled $13.43 compared to $13.16 in the year earlier same quarter.

As of December 31, 2017, SiriusXM Canada had approximately 2.8 million subscribers, and which are not included in the Company's subscriber count or subscriber-based operating metrics.

Cash Matters

SiriusXM's free cash flow and operating cash flow increased 7% and 8% to $460 million and $542 million, respectively, in Q4 2017. The Company's free cash flow reached a record $1.56 billion in FY17, up 3% from $1.51 billion in FY16. SiriusXM's operating cash flow totaled $1.86 billion for FY17, up 8% on a y-o-y basis.

During FY17, SiriusXM deployed approximately $2.45 billion to return capital to its stockholders and to make strategic investments in Pandora, SiriusXM Canada, and connected vehicle services through Automatic.

During FY17, the Company repurchased nearly 271 million shares of its common stock for approximately $1.4 billion. SiriusXM also paid $190 million in dividends to stockholders in FY17, and increased the dividend by 10% in November 2017. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors recently approved an additional $2 billion of common stock repurchases, taking its total authorization to $12 billion. At the end of 2017, SiriusXM had cash on hand of approximately $69 million and an undrawn revolver capacity of nearly $1.5 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2018, SiriusXM is forecasting self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1 million, revenues of approximately $5.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.15 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Sirius XM Holdings' stock climbed 1.88%, ending the trading session at $5.96.

Volume traded for the day: 17.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.76%; previous three-month period - up 11.61%; past twelve-month period - up 25.21%; and year-to-date - up 11.19%

After yesterday's close, Sirius XM Holdings' market cap was at $27.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 43.82.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Broadcasting - Radio industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors