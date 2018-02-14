Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: PayPal's Quarterly Revenues Surged 26%; EPS Soared 57%

Stock Monitor: Oaktree Specialty Lending Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, PayPal's GAAP revenues surged 26% to $3.74 billion compared to $2.98 billion in Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's revenue advanced 24% to $3.71 billion. PayPal's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $3.63 billion.

For the full year FY17, PayPal generated GAAP revenues of $13.09 billion, reflecting a growth of 21% compared to $10.84 billion in FY16. The Company recorded a non-GAAP revenue growth of 20% to $13.06 billion.

During Q4 2017, PayPal reported a GAAP operating margin of 22.5% compared to 15.4% in Q4 2016. The Company posted a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.8% in the reported quarter versus 20.8% in the year earlier same quarter.

In November 2017, PayPal announced that Synchrony Financial will acquire its US consumer credit receivables portfolio, which totaled approximately $6.4 billion in receivables as of December 31, 2017. Subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions, this transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018. The impact from the one-time adjustments related to held-for-sale accounting was a benefit of $0.25 per diluted share to GAAP earnings.

PayPal reported a GAAP net income of $620 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $390 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included the benefit of held-for-sale accounting of $0.25 per share, partially offset by the impact from the Tax Act of $0.15 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's earnings surged 30% to $0.55 per share versus $0.42 per diluted share in the year earlier comparable quarter, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.52 per share.

For FY17, PayPal's earnings totaled $1.80 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $1.40 billion, or $1.15 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP earnings jumped 27% to $1.90 per share.

Operating Highlights

During Q4 2017, PayPal added 8.7 million active customer accounts, with net new actives up 61% on a y-o-y basis. The Company reported 2.2 billion payment transactions in the reported quarter, up 25% on a y-o-y basis. The Company had 33.6 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, up 8% on a y-o-y basis.

PayPal recorded $131 billion in total payment volume (TPV) in Q4 2017, up 32% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Merchant Services TPV grew 36% on a y-o-y basis, and represented 87% of overall TPV for the reported quarter. eBay volume grew 10% on a y-o-y basis, and represented approximately 13% of overall TPV for Q4 2017 compared to approximately 16% in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, PayPal's Person-to-Person (P2P) volume grew 50% to approximately $27 billion, and represented approximately 20% of TPV. Venmo, PayPal's social payments platform, processed $10.4 billion in payment volume in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 86% on a y-o-y basis, and for the first time surpassed $10 billion in payment volume processed in a quarter. For FY17, Venmo's volume increased 97% with approximately $35 billion in payment volume processed.

PayPal processed approximately $48 billion in mobile payment volume in Q4 2017, representing an approximately 53% growth on a y-o-y basis, driven by strong mobile engagement on the Company's platform over the holiday shopping season.

For FY17, PayPal had active customer accounts of 227 million, up 15%, with a growth of 29 million net new actives. The Company reported 7.6 billion payment transactions in FY17, up 24% on a y-o-y basis and $451 billion in TPV, up 27% compared to the prior year. For FY17, PayPal recorded 33.6 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve months basis, up 8% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

PayPal's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $7.7 billion as of December 31, 2017. During FY17, the Company returned $1.01 billion to stockholders by repurchasing 19.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $51 per share.

Outlook

For the full year FY18, PayPal is forecasting revenues in the range of $15.00 billion - $15.25 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP earnings per diluted share in the band of $1.79 - $1.86, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.24 - $2.30.

For Q1 2018, PayPal is projecting revenues to be in the band of $3.58 billion - $3.63 billion. The Company is expecting GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.41 - $0.43, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the band of $0.52 - $0.54.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, PayPal Holdings' stock slightly dropped 0.41%, ending the trading session at $74.97.

Volume traded for the day: 7.73 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.32%; previous six-month period - up 26.94%; past twelve-month period - up 82.10%; and year-to-date - up 1.83%

After yesterday's close, PayPal Holdings' market cap was at $87.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.03.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Credit Services industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors