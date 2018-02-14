Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Pacific Premier Bancorp Acquires Grandpoint Capital

Stock Monitor: Pacific Mercantile Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=PPBI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Grandpoint Capital, Inc. ("Grandpoint"). The all-stock deal is valued $641.2 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp is the holding Company of Pacific Premier Bank while Grandpoint Capital is the holding Company of Grandpoint Bank. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Pacific Premier's presence in the coveted Los Angeles County. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Pacific Premier Bancorp. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=PMBC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pacific Premier Bancorp most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=PPBI

Key Points of the Deal

As per the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Grandpoint will receive 0.475 Pacific Premier's shares for each Grandpoint's share owned by them. Based on the closing price of Pacific Premier's share of $39.10 on February 09, 2018, the transaction values Grandpoint's share at $18.57. Accordingly, the offer price for the deal is approximately $641.2 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018 and is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals as well as other closing conditions.

Once the transaction is complete, Pacific Premier's shareholders will own 75% stake in the merged entity while the balance 25% stake will be owned by Grandpoint shareholders. Pacific Premier has also obtained agreements from certain shareholders as well as directors and executive officers of Grandpoint, providing written consents for their support to the acquisition.

Benefits of the acquisition

Pacific Premier expects that the transaction will be immediately accretive to its EPS in 2018 and accretive to its EPS by 8.6% in 2019. The transaction is also expected to be dilutive by approximately 2.4% to the Company's book value per share with a 1.2 year earn back period. The estimated accretion in EPS are based on consensus street estimates and assume costs savings of approximately 40% of Grandpoint's non-interest expense, with 75% of the cost savings phased-in during 2018 and 100% phased-in during 2019. Pro-forma EPS estimates do not include any assumption of revenue synergies. The deal strengthens Pacific Premier's position as one of the leading and largest commercial banks in Southern California with significant presence in the coveted Los Angeles County. The transaction is expected to raise the total assets of Pacific Premier to approximately $11.7 billion on a pro forma basis. The deal increases Pacific Premier's non-maturity deposits by $2 billion. The deal adds great value to Pacific Premier's shareholders.

Management Comments

Commenting on the acquisition of Grandpoint, Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and CEO of Pacific Premier, said:

"With this acquisition, we will surpass $10 billion in total assets, which we believe will allow us to further leverage our operational scale. Our increased market presence in and beyond Southern California will allow us to take advantage of organic and strategic growth opportunities that we anticipate will further enhance shareholder value."

Don Griffith, Chairman and CEO of Grandpoint, added:

"On a combined basis, Pacific Premier will offer greater capital resources and an expanded array of products and services, which we believe will be beneficial to our clients and our employees. We are excited about the opportunities that will be created from this merger and look forward to the combined success going forward."

About Grandpoint Capital, Inc.

Grandpoint Capital is the holding Company of Grandpoint Bank and based in Los Angeles, California. Grandpoint Bank is a full service commercial bank focused on professionals, entrepreneurs, and privately held businesses. The Bank has grown through strategic acquisition and has acquired 11 banks in California and Arizona since 2011, which were later merged into Grandpoint Bank. Three of these banks retained their names and regional autonomy and now operate as divisions of Grandpoint Bank. They are Bank of Tucson, Regents Bank, and The Biltmore Bank of Arizona. Grandpoint Bank operates 14 banking offices in Southern California, Arizona and Vancouver, Washington. It has $3.2 billion in total assets, $2.4 billion in gross loans, and $2.4 billion in total deposits as of December 31, 2017.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank, a state-chartered bank based in Irvine, California with approximately $8 billion in assets. The Bank caters to small and middle market businesses and has 33 branches across the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California as well as Clark County, Nevada. It offers a robust line of deposit, loan and treasury management products. On a national level, Pacific Premier provides a range of lending products including commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans as well as specialty banking products for homeowners' associations and franchisees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pacific Premier Bancorp's stock ended the trading session flat at $40.80.

Volume traded for the day: 309.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.12%; previous three-month period - up 10.12%; past twelve-month period - up 2.51%; and year-to-date - up 2.00%

After yesterday's close, Pacific Premier Bancorp's market cap was at $1.84 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.29.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Pacific Banks industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors