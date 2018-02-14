Active-Investors: Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner, Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income Investment, LOGIQ VIP Income Fund, Canso Credit Income Fund, and US Financials Income Fund

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Asset Management industry: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment, LOGIQ VIP Income Fund, Canso Credit Income Fund, and U.S. Financials Income Fund. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 25.41 points, or 0.17%, to close Tuesday's trading session at 15,216.47. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 3.88 points, or 0.47%, to finish at 821.18.

Moreover, the Financials index was down by 0.12%, closing at 293.78.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Ltd (TSX: FAP), LOGiQ VIP Income Fund (TSX: VIP-UN), Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY-UN), and U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSX: USF-UN).

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Co. Ltd

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Co. Ltd's stock edged 0.45% higher, to finish Tuesday's session at $4.50 with a total volume of 31,328 shares traded. Shares of the Company, which objective is to obtain current income and achieve incidental capital appreciation from investment in long-term debt securities, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment's 200-day moving average of $4.61 is above its 50-day moving average of $4.56.

LOGIQ VIP Income Fund

On Tuesday, shares in LOGiQ VIP Income Fund recorded a trading volume of 3,750 shares. The stock ended the day 0.32% lower at $9.48. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $9.85 is above its 200-day moving average of $9.69. Shares of the Company, which objective is to achieve a high level of monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation, are trading at a PE ratio of 16.15.

Canso Credit Income Fund

On Tuesday, shares in Canso Credit Income Fund ended the session 0.26% higher at $11.42 with a total volume of 6,710 shares traded. Canso Credit Income Fund's shares have advanced 0.35% in the last month and 0.18% in the previous three months. Shares of the Company, which objective is to maximize total returns and reduce risk by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, are trading below its 50-day moving average of $11.49.

U.S. Financials Income Fund

U.S. Financials Income Fund's stock closed the day 2.38% higher at $8.17. The stock recorded a trading volume of 11,300 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 3,592 shares. US Financials Income Fund's shares have advanced 3.03% in the past three months and 1.24% in the previous year. Shares of the Company, which objective is to provide unit holders with quarterly cash distribution and to maximize total return through capital appreciation and distribution, are trading below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $8.43 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $8.17.

