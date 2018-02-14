Online Media Group, Inc.: EVIO, Inc. adds Top Executives from Pfizer and Quest Diagnostics to Upper Management

The Growing Company Continues to Attract Experienced Executives from Big Healthcare Firms

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / EVIO, Inc., (OTCQB: EVIO) a life science company and leading provider of quality control testing and advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, recently announced that it has added two former executives of Pfizer and Quest Diagnostics to its top-tier management team.

Recently appointed President of EVIO, Mr. Al Lustig, came from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer where he built, led and helped manage many district, regional and national sales organizations. During his 30 year tenure leading to State Director, Mr. Lustig's efforts consistently exceeded all performance expectations. As President of EVIO, his role, according to company management, will Lustig's drive EVIO's growth in both new and existing markets through the execution of national and international sales and operational strategies.

Mr. Ron Russak, who recently joined EVIO's top management team as Vice President of Operations, hails from a 17 year career at Quest Diagnostics. As Regional Director of Quest, he had operational responsibility for 529 patient service centers and 228 inter-office phlebotomy sites throughout the western United States.

As Vice President of Operations, Mr. Russak will spearhead EVIO's portfolio of cannabis testing labs, focusing on scaling existing and new laboratory operations to maximize EVIO's and growth and profitability.

Management at EVIO has previously likened its uniquely scalable "hub and spoke" model to the proven model developed by none other than Quest Diagnostics. Now, with more accredited cannabis testing laboratories in operation than any other company in the industry and operational in five states, the company's model is proving effective. Its ability to draw top executives from household names like Pfizer and Quest Diagnostics represent further evidence of its promising trajectory.

