Vista Partners LLC: Atossa Genetic's Janet Rea Presenting On 'TRAP CAR-T and Related Cell Therapies' at Adoptive T- Cell Therapy Symposium In San Francisco Feb. 15th

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Janet Rea, MSPH, RAC, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Affairs for Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ: ATOS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, will present on February 15th, 2018 at 4:15 PM as part of the Adoptive T- Cell Therapy Symposium at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, CA. The symposium will be held during the 25th Annual Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, one of the world's premier international events in the field of drug discovery, development, and diagnostics. The annual Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference has become one of the world's leading international events in the field of drug discovery, development, and diagnostics. The Tri-Conference unites an ecosystem of 3,700 innovative thinkers and thought leaders throughout biotech, pharma, and academia from around the world. Spanning five days (February 11 - 16) the 2018 meeting includes 16 parallel conference tracks, 7 Symposia, and 25 in-depth short courses.

THE PRESENTATION

The presentation entitled 'TRAP CAR-T and Related Cell Therapies: Can Local Delivery Solve Efficacy and Toxicity Challenges in Solid Tumor Immuno-Oncology?' will discuss Atossa's proprietary intraductal microcatheter technology and its potential to deliver T-Cell and other immunotherapies directly to breast cancer tumors.

THE CAR-T OPPORTUNITY

Much of the recent success in the field of chimeric antigen receptor therapy, or CAR-T, has relied on the systemic delivery (for example a needle injection into the bloodstream) of the CAR-T which is intended to treat various non-solid tumor cancers, such as blood cancers. One concern with this systemic approach is that it does not target the location of cancer and it can have adverse effects, including deadly 'cytokine storms.' Moreover, CAR-T treatments delivered systemically can be very expensive - as high as $500,000 per patient. CAR-T has been the subject of much attention recently. In October 2017, pioneer CAR-T company Kite Pharma was acquired for ~$12B billion by Gilead (GILD). Recently, Celgene (CELG) announced that they are acquiring Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) for approximately $9 billion.

ATOSSA'S OPPORTUNITY

Atossa is developing a novel method to deliver CAR-T cells into the ducts of the breast for the potential targeted treatment of breast cancer. This approach uses their proprietary intraductal microcatheter technology for the potential transpapillary, or 'TRAP,' delivery of either T-cells that have been genetically modified to attack breast cancer cells or various immune-therapies. We believe this method has several potential advantages including the reduction of toxicity by limiting systemic exposure of the T-cells or immunotherapy; improved efficacy by placing the T-cells or immunotherapy in direct contact with the target ductal epithelial cells that are undergoing malignant transformation; and, lymphatic migration of the CAR-T cells or immunotherapy potentially extending their cytotoxic actions into the regional lymph system, which could limit tumor cell dissemination. Moreover, their proprietary approach may be more cost-effective if lower doses of therapy can be delivered compared to systemic CAR-T. Atossa's approach is in the R&D stage and is currently not FDA approved. In 2018 they intend to commence studies that will help demonstrate safety and efficacy of this novel approach.

Atossa's stock rose sharply Tuesday up approximately 12% on 2,471,907 shares of trading. ATOS averages 4,600,770 shares per day. Atossa also received additional sell-side support recently from the Maxim Group as they initiated coverage with a 'buy' & set a 12-month price target of $2/share.

