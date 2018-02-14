Marie-Antoinette Tichler, Founder and CEO of C2Legacy, is Featured as Host of Cryptocurrency Channel on Roku TV

In Her New 'CryptO Vlog' Called 'Behind the Blockchain,' Tichler, who is also Hosting the Cryptocurrency Show on Amazon Fire TV, Offers Information and Insight on Blockchain and Tokenized Based Organizations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Marie-Antoinette Tichler, Founder and CEO of C2Legacy, and who has coined herself as "CryptOprah," is pleased to announce that she is now a featured host of a CryptO Vlog on the cryptocoins channel on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV.

To learn more about Tichler's new vlog, which is called "Behind the Blockchain," please check out http://cryptoprah.com/.

As a spokesperson for the new vlog noted, in each "Behind the Blockchain" segment, Tichler will ask the viewers to come behind the blockchain with her and learn about new technology and new technology stabilizers in a fun way.

"The show is highlighting blockchain and tokenized based organizations, company owners and communities to learn more about the Blockchain Business, Brains, Belief and Beyond," the spokesperson noted, adding that as Tichler points out in the new CryptO Vlog, she believes strongly that Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency will be the next disrupter to forever change how everyone lives in the 21st century.

"The intention is to bring a new twist of warmth, charisma, interaction and information about this new mysterious industry created by technical minds who speak tech to regular people. And more importantly, introduce new people to the cryptocurrency space."

In her new CryptO Vlog, Tichler will also explain how Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have already outpaced what they were meant to do-namely, to be disrupters to the system and a financial alternative.

As Tichler has seen first-hand in her work at C2Legacy, the technological advancements, creative ideas and digital money is real, and society is steadily opening itself to these new creations.

"For some, adaption has already become interwoven into everyday activities," the spokesperson noted.

Even though Tichler became a host of her CryptO Vlog very recently, "Behind the Blockchain" is already becoming quite a hit with listeners. For example, Tichler's recent "Behind the Blockchain with Monitzr.io," which featured interviews with Co-Founders Reinis Skorovs and Martins Bratuskins, was very popular with people who were eager to hear more about Monetizr.io, a blockchain based universal game reward engine that rewards gamers with MTZ coins for their game-skill and time.

About Marie-Antoinette Tichler:

Marie-Antoinette Tichler is Founder and CEO of C2Legacy, a digital asset and cryptocurrency estate management platform utilizing blockchain technology. Learn more about C2Legacy and Marie-Antoinette by visiting https://c2legacy.io/.

