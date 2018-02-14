The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults Taps Former Radio Host to Emcee 20th Anniversary Blue Jeans & Bowties Ball

The Festive Ball Was Held in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, February 10, 2018

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / On Saturday night, February 10, around one thousand people gathered at The Assembly Room in Baltimore, Maryland for the annual Blue Jeans & Bowties Ball. The event was hosted by the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

As a spokesperson for the Blue Jeans & Bowties Ball noted, Ulman is now in its 20th year of striving to change lives by creating a community of support for young adults and their loved ones who are impacted by cancer.

Members of the Ulman Cancer Fund asked former radio personality Glenn Younes to emcee the event, the spokesperson noted.

'I was approached by the wonderful folks at Ulman to help them honor some amazing people, but I was the one honored to be a part of such an event,' Younes said.

Younes definitely has a great deal of familiarity with philanthropy - he has served as the Director of the Ed Reed Foundation for nearly a decade, and is also the founder of Corner Unit Media.

'Blue Jeans & Bowties started with 100 people in a room 20 years ago and has grown what it is today, with over one thousand people in attendance,' the spokesperson noted, adding that attendees enjoyed a live performance by Kristen & The Noise.

'The event is a celebration, but moreover an honoring of those in the Ulman community that have helped, fought and supported others over the years.'

A number of awards were also given out during the festive evening, including the Founders Award, which is named in honor of its first recipient, the Ulman Family.

The Geaton and Joann DeCesaris Family Foundation received the Founders Award, which pays tribute to those individuals who, with their dedication, generosity, and genuine compassion for young adults diagnosed with cancer and their families, help make the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults possible.

William Regine, M.D. was awarded the Hope Award at the Ball, and Betsy Serp received the Volunteer Service Award, which honors people who have selflessly devoted their time and energy to the work and mission of UCF.

About the Blue Jeans & Bowties Ball:

The Blue Jeans & Bowties Ball is a celebration of those in the Ulman community and features local fare, delicious drinks, music, dancing, auctions, raffles and more. For more details, please go to: http://ulmanfund.org/bluejeansball/.

