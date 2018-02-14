FFCON18: Money No Object? Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Feature at Fintech and Funding Conference

Announcing the 4th Annual Fintech and Funding Conference Focusing on the VELOCITY of Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Alternative Investing Markets on March 5-6, 2018 at the Design Exchange in Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada announces Canada's leading financial technology and funding conference, FFCON18. The conference will be held March 5-6, 2018 at the Design Exchange in Toronto.

If you are a fintech investor, a company actively raising capital, or a key decision-maker / stakeholder in technology and capital markets innovation initiatives and programs, FFCON18 is a must-attend event that will deliver the most comprehensive thought leadership, education, networking, and investment and pitching opportunities to more than 500 global participants.

In its fourth year, FFCON18 offers an expanded platform on the theme VELOCITY, which is all about speed, efficiency, and reducing friction. It will feature Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Alternative Investing. There will be 5 different streams of content, 50+ speakers, and 12 pitching companies, as well as company demos, workshops, and opportunities for immersive learning and networking.

Tech-enabled financial innovation is advancing at such an incredible speed that regulations, innovators, markets, and investors are all at the intersection of change. 'The web forever changed content distribution. Social media forever changed marketing. Cryptocurrency will forever change money. We are a proud supporter of FFCON18,' says Steven Dryall, Founding Director at Nikola Tesla Unite Ltd., the Presenting Partner of FFCON18. While the pace of change is exciting for innovators and market makers, it causes enormous friction for traditional institutions who control financial services today, as well as for regulators who are grappling with rules that were not meant to govern financial transactions using the latest technologies. Lou Kerner, Co-Founder and Partner at CryptoOracle, says: 'We're excited to participate at FFCON18 which is bringing key innovators together. Crypto's impact in terms of disruption and wealth creation will dwarf the impact of the internet.'

FFCON18 showcases an amazing lineup of speakers including securities regulators from B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as leading blockchain, fintech, and cryptocurrency experts from Nikola Tesla Unite, CryptoOracle, Gowling WLG, Pegasus Fintech, Equibit Group, Coinlist, TMX Group, Ci3, Progressa, CoinPayments, CoinTraffic, Polymath, Vanbex Group, Crowdfund Insider, Token Funder, and many more. Twelve pre and post-revenue companies selected to pitch live at FFCON18 include Cinchy, Coder, ColliderX, Distributed ID, FintruX, JustGotThat! Inc., Kick City, Kodisoft, Neptune Dash Technologies, SENSO.AI, Swiggle and Voleo, with sessions led by TechStars Toronto, Brightspark Ventures, McCarthy Tétrault and Launch Academy.

Check out the conference website for more details: FintechandFunding.com (Event hashtag: #FFCON18)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwxsacxfwK4

About the NCFA:

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a non-profit actively engaged with both investment and social crowdfunding, blockchain ICO, alternative finance, fintech, P2P, and online investing stakeholders across Canada. NCFA Canada provides education, research, leadership, support, and networking opportunities to over 1600 members and works closely with industry, government, academia, community, and eco-system partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative online financing industry in Canada. Learn more About Us or visit www.ncfacanada.org.

