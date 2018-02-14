MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Commences Lithium Brine Testing in Chile; Multiple Projects to be Evaluated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced joint brine testing with four Chilean mining companies at multiple salars (the "Projects") located throughout Chile. The Projects are at various stages of development. The purpose of joint testing is to provide a basis for future potential joint-venture locations that will utilize MGX's lithium extraction technology. All samples are being shipped to Calgary, Alberta to undergo pilot plant testing.

The mining-friendly region of Chile is host to approximately 50% of global lithium reserves and is responsible for one-third of global annual output. The world's leading lithium producers and some of the largest and highest grade salars globally are located in Chile. The country is host to well-developed infrastructure and a skilled labor force. Additionally, recent elections have led to a new government taking office next month. The new incoming Minister of Mines, Mr. Baldo Prokurica, has publicly stated his intent to reform the country's mining industry through the rollout of a new mining development plan that will foster foreign investment into the country.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

