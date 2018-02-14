American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) Has Successful Activation during Super Bowl Week

Hydrogen Infused Beverages Popular in Advance of Nationwide Distribution

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) the holding company of luxury consumer brands LALPINA and Gents, is pleased to announce that both it's brands had successful activation campaigns during Super Bowl week in Minneapolis, MN.

Both brands received significant exposure at events and parties in advance of the big game. This comes after the January 29th announcement detailing the delivery of a CBD-infused hydrogen energy drink under the LALPINA brand, led by CEO, Ryan Fishoff.

American Premium Water Company's (OTC PINK: HIPH) two flagship brands had a visible presence on the ground, engaging in activation with A-list celebrities and entertainers, including Flo Rida, LALPINA's brand ambassador who performed at the Leather & Laces party hosted by Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. NFL legend Clinton Portis, WWE (WWE) Superstar Mojo Rawley, and others also joined with HIPH in celebration of the brands and newly released products.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) stated, "We had a great week in Minnesota. While it was cold outside, LALPINA and Gents were keeping the parties hot. I could not be more excited about the reaction that LALPINA HYDROGEN AND LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD received at the events. We have good momentum going into the nationwide launches of both products and I am excited to bring both to market. Gents was also well received, as we were finally able to showcase the brand to a broader audience. The Gents signature hats and grooming oil were a big hit with the athletes, giving vision of rapid growth in mens accessories."

Al Culbreth, founder added "I got a feel for the enormous potential of the LALPINA HYRDOGEN INFUSED CBD beverage. After speaking to former professional athletes with some physical ailments, they are strongly in favor of CBD infused beverages as a natural alternative to opioids, which have long documented side effects and addiction issues."

LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD is the pioneer and front runner in the CBD hydrogen infused market, as opposed to alternative solutions, where upwards of 90% of the CBD nutrients are lost in the digestive process. LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD utilizes hydrogen as the delivery mechanism which allows the CBD nutrients to immediately penetrate into the cells, bypassing the bloodstream, and yielding a greater absorption rate. This creates an immediate effect, which appeals to many different demographics with different required uses."

The launch of LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD, has propelled HIPH into the CBD sector, which grown exponentially year over year, and is projected to grow over 700% by 2020.

HIPH is just beginning to capitalize off this sector, joining other companies such as PotNetwork Holding Inc (POTN), General Cannabis Corporation (CANN), Namaste Technologies NXTTF), Growlife Inc (PHOT), and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) who have carved out their respective niches in the sector. HIPH has made preliminary overtures to a number of companies in the space to explore strategic alliances and joint-ventures to increase shareholder value.

Mr. Fishoff continued, "It was also great to see the reaction to Gents beard oil. Although the generic mens grooming space has grown over the past few years, the luxury market for this product remains untapped." Based on the overwhelming response, Gents is looking to expand to a full line of CBD topical grooming products in 2018.

Mr. Fishoff appeared on UPTICK Newswire (upticknewswire.com) where he spoke more in-depth about the Superbowl activation, the potential of LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD, his successes so far during his tenure as CEO of HIPH, and 2018 growth initiatives for the company, including ongoing M&A discussions, and the potential to do acquisitions in the blockchain space. The full interview will be available Wednesday, February 14th, at 8am EST on the UPTICK Newswire site and social media

Mr. Fishoff concluded, "This is an exciting time for the company. The Super Bowl was a great introduction to many initiatives and we are very excited about LALPINA and Gents and the growth they are poised to have in 2018. We are strongly anticipating the launch of LALPINA HYDROGEN AND LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD into full retail distribution. Further, there are also exciting M&A opportunities on the horizon that we are working on to further enhance shareholder value."

Watch for more exciting announcements as we continue on throughout the first quarter as well as the rest of 2018.

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

