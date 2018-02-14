Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS): Infinity Consulting Solutions Named One of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation(R)' According to the National Association for Business Resources

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS), one of the nation's leading staffing and recruiting firms, is a 2017 National Winner in the prestigious Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation® competition sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award distinguishes ICS as "one of the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and in regionally focused programs."

"We are proud to receive this honor and to join the ranks of companies recognized for their exceptional human resource practices and commitment to employees," says Jeff Pelliccio, director of marketing at ICS. "As a staffing and recruiting firm, we take the time to get to know our candidates and the businesses we work with so that we can match top professionals in high demand fields with the right teams. It's nice to know that our employees are confident they are on the right team as well."

The National Association for Business Resources anonymously surveys employees in participating companies about their work experiences, including benefits, culture, opportunity for growth and recognition. An independent research firm then analyzes this data and ranks winners based on overall numerical scores compared to firms of similar size.

As a 2017 national winner, ICS will collaborate with other leading companies to share best practices and information about trends, studies, and other mutually beneficial resources.

About ICS

Infinity Consulting Solutions (ICS) is one of the nation's leading staffing and recruiting firms, specializing in connecting talented people to the businesses who need them. ICS relies on collaboration versus automation to provide a wide range of staffing solutions for information technology, legal and compliance, accounting and finance, and corporate support, including contract and permanent placement, temporary to permanent staffing and payroll services. ICS is headquartered in New York, with offices in Washington DC, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Denver, Columbus, Ohio and Wilmington, Delaware. For additional information visit www.infinity-cs.com.

CONTACT:

Andrew Lavin

http://www.alavin.com/

andrewlavin@alavincommunications.com

516-353-2505

SOURCE: Infinity Consulting Solutions