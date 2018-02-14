Kutcho Copper Corp.: Kutcho Copper Restarts Baseline Studies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC) (OTC PINK: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has re-initiated baseline studies at the Kutcho Project, located 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The planned baseline program will continue with and confirm the environmental and socio-economic data that had been collected previously by Capstone Mining Corp.

Vince Sorace, President and CEO, stated, "The key to successfully moving our project through feasibility, environmental assessment, permitting and development is having robust baseline data and strong relationships with First Nations. With this in mind, the Company is engaging technical consultants who share Kutcho Copper's values, commitments, and goals."

Data collected will include the physical, biophysical, and human environments, including: meteorology, water quality/quantity, fish and aquatic biology, ecosystem and vegetation, wildlife, human health, traditional knowledge, archaeology, land use and socio-economics.

Kutcho has also initiated engagement and consultation programs with First Nations, governments, and area stakeholders to discuss value components, opportunities, issues and concerns to ensure that development of the Kutcho Project will be undertaken in a responsible manner that considers all area interests.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

