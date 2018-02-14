Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold Technology Capital Forum on March 9, 2018

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the presenting companies and investor panelists for its Technology Capital Forum to be held on Friday, March 9, 2018. The capital forum will feature presentations by companies which have connections to the Long Island region and are building businesses around dynamic and emerging technologies.

Seven companies in the technology sector will present their business plans to an audience that will include venture capital firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and angel and high net worth investors. Each of the companies selected by LICA for presentation at the capital forum possesses technologies that innovatively solve modern day problems and have strong catalysts for growth. A panel of investment professionals will review the presentations, offer their insights on the presenters' commercial viability and prospects for market success and provide expert commentary on investment conditions in the broader technology.

Presenting Companies

Acculis: A web-based platform for general contractors to streamline 3D design for construction. Based in New York, NY.

Brimes Energy: Harnessing the power of renewable wave energy, a vast, untapped, & clean resource. Based in Hauppauge, NY.

Food Moves: Marketplace that connects mobile food vendors, including food trucks and farmers markets, to targeted consumers and suppliers. Based in Brooklyn, NY.

Idiom: A proprietary cloud-based application to disrupt and redefine the $800 million yearbook industry by porting the print yearbook to the cloud. Based in Huntington, NY.

Munch Money: A mobile loyalty & marketing platform that connects users to an array of fast casual restaurants where they can load funds into brand specific accounts to access per-purchase discounts and other perks. Based in West Islip, NY.

Omni-Scient: A virtual reality E-Commerce landlord with patented 3D immersive technology. Based in Bellmore, NY.

SSVR Distribution: Technology to reduce avoidable police-citizen violence by improving officer judgment through VR training. Based in New York, NY.

Panel of Investors:

The panel will be moderated by Corey L. Massella, Managing Director of UHY Advisors NY, Inc. and President of LICA. The following investment professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Technology Capital Forum:

Robert Delman: Mr. Delman is a recognized angel investor and a Managing Director of Golden Seeds, an angel investor organization targeting high growth women-led ventures. He also is a Limited Partner in Golden Seeds Fund 1 and Fund 2, AccelFoods, ARC Angel Fund, BluePrint Health, Canrock Ventures and Las Olas Ventures, all of which invest in seed and early-stage companies with high growth potential.

Inbar Haham: Ms. Haham is a Managing Partner at Capital A Partners, "CAP A," an early stage, Preferred Seed and Series A venture capital firm operating out of New York, NY, USA & Stockholm, Sweden. CAP A invests in B2B tech companies focused on the global marketplace in areas of Mobility, Security, Human / Computer Interaction and "Infrastructure of Things." She has over 12 years of technology and finance experience. As a venture capitalist, she led business development for 5 years in the USA for Magma VC, one of Israel's most established VCs.

Alex Katz: Mr. Katz is a Managing Partner & Investing Partner of FF Venture Capital. As Investing Partner, he identifies investment opportunities and serves as Lead Investor on many of the firm's investments. He also serves on the Boards and audit committees of several portfolio companies, including those in the Information Security, Enterprise SaaS, Consumer Electronics and VoIP industries.

LICA is hosting the Technology Capital Forum on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for emerging technology companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

