ABI Research Announces Transformative Technologies Webinar Series

New 30- and 45-Minute Interactive Formats Begin March 1

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research's new transformative technologies Webinar series begins March 1 and will be presented in new 30- and 45-minute interactive formats, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

The Webinar series is designed to provide participants with a high-level overview on how specific transformative technologies will impact business models now and 10 years from now. The presentations, which often include live polling, offer an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and discover which recent reports provide more in-depth information on the topics that are of interest to them.

Because ABI only researches the most compelling transformative technologies, with an emphasis on operational technologies, our conclusions and recommendations literally reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams that will ensure our customers' sustainability in the future.

Webinars are complimentary to attend. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience. Webinars start at 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of the upcoming Webinar topics, specific dates and the analysts presenting:

March 1, 2018:

Robotics as a Service is the Key to Unlocking the Next Phase of Market Development Presented by Rian Whitton, Research Analyst; AI & Machine Learning; Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems

March 8, 2018:

Are Mobile Service Providers Doomed to Marginalization?

Presented by Dimitris Mavrakis, Research Director; Mobile Network Infrastructure; Telco Cloud Platforms & Digital Transformation

March 15, 2018, noon US/Eastern:

Building Practical IoT Security to Pre-empt Tomorrow's Cyberattacks

Sponsored by Rambus and presented by Michela Menting, Research Director, Digital Security

March 22, 2018:

Identity of Things - Rethinking IoT Platform Services as Connections Exceed 50 Billion Presented by Dimitrios Pavlakis, Research Director; Mobile Network Infrastructure; Telco Cloud Platforms & Digital Transformation

March 29, 2018:

Demystifying Blockchain - Are We Overcooking Opportunities, Applications and Key GTM Concepts?

Presented by Michela Menting, Research Director; Digital Security; M2M, IoT & IoE; Smart Cities & Smart Spaces

April 5, 2018:

The Supply Chain Revolution

A 45-minute presentation, including question and answer session, featuring two analysts: Malik Saadi, Vice President of Strategic Technologies (Handsets & Devices; Location Technologies; Mobile Network Infrastructure) and Sam McLaughlin, Research Analyst (Location Technologies)

April 12, 2018:

How Will Sensors Make Factories Smart?

Presented by Pierce Owen, Principal Analyst; Enterprise Digitization & Workplace Automation; Smart Health; Smart Manufacturing

April 26, 2018:

Smart Mobility, Smart Cities and Smart Home - the Holy Trinity for Automated Living?

A 45-minute presentation, including question and answer session, featuring three analysts:

Dominique Bonte, Vice President of Verticals/End Markets (Smart Cities & Smart Spaces; Smart Home; Smart Mobility & Automotive), Jonathan Collins, Research Director (Smart Home; Smart Mobility & Automotive) and James Hodgson, Senior Analyst (Smart Cities & Smart Spaces; Smart Mobility & Automotive)

