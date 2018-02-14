The paid subscription shares in ICTA AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ICTA BTA will be February 19, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ICTA BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740308 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147919 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.